In Good Faith: Don't nitpick the traffic rules — just drive

In 1996, when I was learning to drive, my dad took me to the parking lot of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in northeast Rochester, near where Century High School was being built. If you’ve ever been to Our Savior’s, you know that the parking lot is a big circle on a slant with the high point in the front of the church and the low point in the back.

My dad pulled into the parking lot and drove around the building until we were starting to climb toward the front. Then he told me to switch seats with him. Oh, and it’s important to mention that the car I was about to drive was a manual transmission. My dad said that we were going to stay in that parking lot until I was able to smoothly climb that hill from a dead stop. And so began my relationship with first gear.

I recall feeling overwhelmed trying to remember all the steps and the sequence of the pedals to get started on that hill (and I recall stalling the engine a lot). That hill was just the beginning, though, because once I was out on actual roads, not only did I have to think about using the clutch and shifting gears, I also had to think about checking my mirrors, using my turn signals, changing lanes, obeying traffic signs, observing the speed limit … so many things happening all at once.

In time, though, all those separate tasks blended together into a “whole is greater than the sum of the parts” and I was able to just drive. And that was the goal all along: to drive. My dad taught me each of those steps as the means to accomplish the goal of driving.

In the gospel of Matthew, we read about an exchange that Jesus has with the teachers of the law — the important pastors of the time. They are pressing Jesus on some of the intricacies of their religious laws, essentially trying to put Jesus in his place because they see him as an outsider, a threat to their livelihood — money — and institution — power.

Thinking they can corner him with their clever questions, “One of them, an expert in the law, tested him with this question: ‘Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?’ Jesus replied: ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself. All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.’”

There are 613 commandments in the Torah, 248 do’s and 365 don’t’s from God about how and how not to live. This is called “The Law.”

And there is a whole section in the Hebrew Scriptures called the Nevi’im which literally means “spokespersons.” It tells the stories of the people who spoke for God, led God’s people and told God’s people about the Messiah who would come one day. This is the section we refer to as “The Prophets.”

These religious experts talking to Jesus had every word of the Law and the Prophets memorized. They knew all the commandments and they knew every story. And here comes Jesus, who just so happens to be the very Messiah the prophets foretold, and Jesus says the entirety of the Law and the Prophets all comes down to this: love God and love people. That’s it, that’s the goal.

These religious leaders were fixated on the means — all the rules — and Jesus was focused on the goal — loving God and loving people. The religious leaders were fixated on the clutch and the pedals and turn signals and traffic signs. Jesus was focused on driving.

I think there’s a valuable lesson here for all of us. Next time we find ourselves stuck on rules and telling people what to do and what not to do, let’s remember that the goal is to love God and love people. Let’s remember that we’re here to drive.

Josh Danielson grew up in Rochester and is an ordained minister in the Evangelical Covenant Church. He most recently served as director of communications and worship at Rochester Covenant Church.