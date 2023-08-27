In Good Faith: God desires to have a relationship with you

Growing up as a Catholic, my family went to Mass every Sunday morning or Saturday night. It was just something we did. I never understood why we did it, what the point of it was, or why we believed in it. I never made the faith my own. I never took steps to understand or put effort into learning about it.

When I was 15, I went to a Steubenville Conference that lasted three days. It was there during Eucharistic Adoration that I had an encounter with Jesus that shaped my life and made me the person I am today. Now, of course, I have definitely had ups and downs in my faith like any other person, but the amazing experience that the Lord brought me during that conference has always been something I look back on when I am struggling in my faith.

One experience I had recently was in Lanesboro, Minn., at Camp Summit, a four-day adventure camp hosted at Eagle Bluff for middle school and high school students. I had the privilege to watch four middle school students encounter the Lord in a new and exciting way.

One of the first days at camp, we had a talk entitled “God‘s Desire for a Relationship.” One of the biggest takeaways came as we reflected on Luke 22:14-15, which says, “When the hour came, he took his place at the table with the apostles. He said to them, ‘I have eagerly desire to eat this Passover with you before I suffer.’”

The keynote speaker went on to say, “How cool is it that Jesus wants to have a relationship with us? In this passage he’s saying that he has waited so long for this particular moment, so that you can be in heaven with him!”

Whether Jesus was scared, sad or even mad that his fate was to die on that cross, there was a sense of eagerness to do that act because he knew where it would ultimately lead, which is the act of freeing everyone from their sins and being the ultimate sacrifice for them. It wasn’t an eagerness to “get it over with,” it was an eagerness to be reunited with everyone again up in heaven like how he was during Passover.

The Lord is always calling us to have a relationship with him. The question then becomes, how are we responding to that call?

I challenge you to examine your life and look for the ways our Lord is calling you to enter into that deeper relationship with him. Is he calling you to go to Mass? Is he calling you to spend five minutes a day in prayer with him?

Start with simple and attainable steps that you can implement into your daily life and grow in that relationship that Jesus eagerly desires to have with you.

Ayla Todd is coordinator of youth ministries at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Rochester.