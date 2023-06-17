In Good Faith: In God’s eyes, you’re not only valuable, you’re priceless

At the coronation of King Charles of Britain, the moderator said as he was presenting the Bible to the king, “We present you with this Book, the most valuable thing that this world affords. Here is wisdom; This is the royal law; These are the lively oracles of God.”

During the coronation, King Charles held the gold scepter with the mammoth Cullinan I diamond, which weighs 530.2 carats. The world’s largest cut white diamond is priceless. The king’s crown is solid gold and adorned with 444 gemstones including rubies, garnets, sapphires and tourmalines. The coronation crown weighs 5 pounds. The royal orb, a symbol of the king’s power, is a golden globe surrounded by a cross set with emeralds, diamonds, rubies, pearls and sapphires, and a large amethyst on top.

Yet, the statement was: The Bible is “the most valuable thing that this world affords.” Surrounded by priceless but temporary earthly riches, God’s word alone provides eternal value. Instead of eternal value, we often think of value as short term.

If we want to understand the true worth of a person, we must see them as Jesus sees them. We must change our mindset on what makes someone valuable.

In the latter part of Luke 16, Jesus tells a story of a rich man and a beggar. The rich man is nameless, no doubt to keep the crowd of Pharisees wondering.

In our parable, we read about the rich man. He isn’t only rich, but he lives it up each day. It’s just one party after another. He has an amazing wardrobe and eats and drinks his days away. He is “grossly rich,” and everyone is aware of it. He flaunts it. His life demonstrates opulence and selfishness.

The second person introduced in this parable is Lazarus, not to be confused with Mary and Martha’s brother who was raised from the dead. This Lazarus is “a diseased beggar,” laid at the door of the rich man. As he lay there longing for scraps from the rich man’s table, the dogs would come and lick his open sores.

What a contrast. Opulence and desperate poverty with just a door to separate them. The people listening to this story could identify — they saw the rich each day and there were always beggars around looking for anything to help them stay alive. Lazarus was willing to eat the scraps thrown to the dogs.

Next, we read that they both die — we all end the same — no one gets out of this world alive! Death is a great equalizer. Lazarus the beggar is taken to heaven, and the rich man is taken to hell. Another great contrast in this story. There is no middle ground — the decision we make here in this life is the one we will live with forever in eternity! The rich man in our parable discovers this the hard way.

There, in torment, the rich man sees Lazarus in heaven with Abraham. This man who probably never even noticed Lazarus on earth finally sees this person, the one’d he’d treated lower than his dogs. The poor, unhealthy man who made an unsightly presence at the rich man’s gate is in paradise. On earth the beggar had little value in the eyes of the rich and famous. Without an income and without his health he really wasn’t valuable to this world. Yet, in Jesus' eyes, this one man was worthy enough for Jesus to go to the cross for him.

This one man is invaluable to Jesus. Invaluable means “valuable beyond estimation.” The word describes something so precious that one cannot assign a price to it.

You and I are invaluable. Jesus said in Matthew 10:29-31, “Aren’t two sparrows sold for only a penny? But your father knows when any one of them falls to the ground. Even the hairs on your head are counted. So don’t be afraid! You are worth much more than many sparrows.” You are valuable to God. He said in Isaiah 43:4, “You are precious in my eyes, and honored, and I love you.” (ESV).

You are valuable because God is your father, and you are his child. The Bible says, “Look at the birds. They don’t plant or harvest or store food in barns, for your heavenly father feeds them. And aren’t you far more valuable to him than they are?” (Matthew 6:26 NLT).

You are valuable because Jesus gave his life for you. The Bible says, “You have been bought and paid for by Christ, so you belong to him” (1 Corinthians 7:23 TLB).

The fact that you belong to God adds incredible value to your life. If you want to know how valued you are, just look at the cross.

Colleen Hoeft is the pastor of South Troy Wesleyan Church in Zumbro Falls.