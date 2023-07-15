In Good Faith: Jesus is calling, but will you answer?

For many are called, but few are chosen.

What on earth does that mean?

It makes me think of when Jesus stood looking out over all of Jerusalem weeping. “All day long with outstretched arms I have longed to take you under my wings as a hen takes her chicks under her wings and you would not have anything to do with me.”

The call of God to gather his people together has always been there. Even today we can hear in our hearts the compassion of God saying to us, “All who are weary come unto me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But there seems to be nothing new under the sun. We still ignore the call and go about our daily lives independent of God.

Hundreds of people followed Jesus during his life on earth. Yet only 12 were chosen to be his disciples. They traveled with him and received insider information about heaven.

What was it about those 12 people that got God’s attention? Why were they given access into Jesus’ inner circle?

Based on what we read in the Bible we can conclude some things.

For one thing, they answered the call. Yup, out of the clear blue skies Jesus called out to them, and they left everything to follow him.

Clearly, they heard something different in his voice. The sound of heavenly authority. The son of God had spoken and the sound of his voice resonated in their hearts.

At one point in his ministry, all of Jesus’ followers left him because he told them difficult things. But Peter said, “Where could we go Lord, you have the words of life.”

These 12 men heard the voice of the Good Shepherd and they followed him. Thus, they were chosen to enter into a deep relationship and follow Jesus intimately.

ADVERTISEMENT

All are called. Everyone on earth is given the opportunity to “come follow me,” but not all hear or choose to answer the call.

“Today if you hear his voice, do not harden your hearts as you did in the day of rebellion.” (Psalm 95:8) God is saying, don’t harden your heart against me.

Jesus is still calling, “Come follow me.” The Good Shepherd laid down his life so that you can freely come to God the Father as you meet his son, Jesus, the savior of your soul.

The call is to all. For God so loved the whole wide world that he gave his only begotten son so that all who believe in him should not perish but have life eternal.

It’s your time to answer the call. Come to Jesus now. Hear His voice, see his outstretched arms, he is ready to receive and chose you as his own.

Come into the arms of Jesus and be a part of the chosen inner circle.

Ilene Blanche is pastor and president at the International House of Prayer Rochester.