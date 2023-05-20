In Good Faith: Lonely? Someone at church will understand

Lonely? Connect with others who feel just like you

Feeling alone? Unknown, unheard, unloved?

If so, ironically, you are not alone.

More than half of us feel that way. And our numbers are growing.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy released an Advisory May 3 calling loneliness and isolation an epidemic, stating that over half of all Americans report experiencing loneliness. He added that these numbers are not new since the pandemic. We’ve felt lonely for quite some time.

“A Surgeon General’s Advisory,” per an introductory statement in the 82-page document, “is a public statement that calls the American people’s attention to an urgent public health issue and provides recommendations for how it should be addressed. Advisories are reserved for significant public health challenges that require the nation’s immediate awareness and action.”

So, this is serious.

We don’t need to dive into the causes of our loneliness here. Nor do we need to get into the physical risks and economic impact of our feelings of isolation. That’s all in the advisory .

Let’s talk about solutions.

Among Dr. Murthy’s six recommended strategies for overcoming our national loneliness, the one we can readily address together today is “cultivate a culture of connection.” He recommends religious or faith-based communities as sources of support, purpose and social connection.

He’s onto something. I’d like to suggest that you and I get to know God on a personal level and in a group setting.

First, on that personal level, let me be the first to admit that I often feel lonely. I’m a Christian, and I have a day-to-day walk with God. I read my Bible and pray. I regularly take part in worship and other activities with my church. Still, I feel lonely sometimes. So I’m not here with pat answers.

Even when my sad, all-alone-in-the-world feelings threaten to overwhelm me, I know as a fact that

those feelings are fickle. The truth is, I am not alone. The God of the universe sees me, hears me, knows me and actually — amazingly — loves me. And you. For real.

God met an Egyptian slave named Hagar as she ran from her mistress. He spoke so intimately with her that she could say, “You are a God who sees me.” (Genesis 16:13)

The young shepherd David wrote in one of his Psalms, “… the Lord hears when I call to him.” (Psalm 4:3)

In another Psalm, David wrote, “Lord, You have searched me and known me. You know when I sit down and when I get up; You understand my thoughts from far away.” (Psalm 139:1-2)

An Old Testament prophet said this about God, “The Lord your God is in your midst … He will rejoice over you with joy, He will be quiet in His love, He will rejoice over you with shouts of joy.” (Zephaniah 3:17)

That’s an intimacy we rarely experience with any human.

Second, on that group level, Dr. Murthy is wise in recommending religious and faith communities as sources of support, purpose and social connection.

Notice, he doesn’t recommend turning inward. Self-focused practices like meditation and mindfulness only direct our attention more on ourselves. My need for real connection with people can’t be met by looking inside. My insides aren’t that interesting!

We also need to avoid withdrawing from people when we feel alone. It’s hard. I know. I can spend hours scanning my phone. Endless rounds of Solitaire, books, food, TV and movies and then … still alone.

Social media? It may be media but it’s not very social. It’s distant, impersonal and often more hurtful than helpful to our deepest longings and social needs.

We have to get out. Out of ourselves, out of our homes, out of our screens, out of our sense of aloneness.

We need to find people, in 3-D, and get into real relationships with them. That can happen to a certain level with groups like book clubs, sports leagues, civic organizations. Maybe to a bit deeper level in volunteer and social service settings, or over coffee with a friend or neighbor.

And, honestly, at the deepest level of all, in church.

If church is foreign to you or it’s been a long time, be brave and venture back. A church with people who’ve likely felt as lonely as you, who’ve been transformed by the life-changing love of God and the reality of relationship with Jesus, will provide you with the deepest relationships you’ll ever experience.

So, when you feel alone, look up and then look around.

Look up by digging out a Bible or Bible app. Discover the living God who sees, hears, knows and loves you. Discover Jesus who loved a good party, got into deep conversations and invited all kinds of people to just spend time with him. He’s still inviting.

Then, look around and find a good church. Your most satisfying human connections, ones where you can be seen, heard, known and honestly loved, will be formed with people mutually focused on the God who created the community. Go find them.

We don’t have to go it alone.

Laurie Lind is a writer, editor and podcaster for Entrust , a ministry that trains Christians for leadership.