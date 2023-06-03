In Good Faith: Loving people was the core of Tim Keller’s ministry

The reply was enthusiastic: “Yes, write about Keller! He was our C.S. Lewis.”

The question posed was whether we should revise our column schedule to comment on the legacy of Tim Keller , the American pastor, theologian and Christian apologist who died May 19, three years after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Keller, famously humble, would have rejected the comparison to Lewis, the British scholar best known for writing the “Chronicles of Narnia” book series. When people addressed him as “Dr. Keller,” he would hold up his hand and say, “Please, call me Tim.”

It was his gracious demeanor that attracted people to his ministry. It also frustrated his critics across the theological spectrum because Keller refused to be combative when discussing doctrinal issues. Conservatives called him woke because he advocated for social justice and warned against the politicization of the church. Yet progressives distanced themselves from Keller because he remained a conservative on sexuality, marriage and gender roles.

Raised Lutheran and ordained in the Presbyterian Church of America , Keller became a pastor of a PCA church in Hopewell, Va., where he learned that “people will follow you if they trust you — your character — personally, and that trust has to be built in personal relationships.” Building a ministry is not accomplished by charisma or preaching, Keller said, but mostly by loving people and “repenting when I was in the wrong.” Keller asserted that “if people were offended, they should be offended by the Gospel, not because Christians are jerks.”

After nine years in Virginia, he moved to Pennsylvania to teach theology at Westminster Theological Seminary. Keller also was a church-planting consultant for the PCA denomination when he tried to recruit a pastor to start a church in New York City.

“I was told by almost everyone it was a fool’s errand,” Keller recalled as he could find no one to take the job. “Manhattan was the land of skeptics, critics and cynics. The middle class, the conventional market for a church, was fleeing the city because of crime and rising costs.”

Friends within the denomination told him he already knew the perfect candidate for the job: himself. With what he described as “faith and trepidation” Keller left for New York in 1989 to found Redeemer Presbyterian Church . He was 39 and unknown outside his denomination. But that would change.

By the end of 1989, Redeemer’s attendance was 250. By fall 1990, the number grew to 600, and by 2003, attendance swelled to 3,000. By 2006, Redeemer had planted 16 sister churches within the PCA and assisted with the establishment of 50 churches from other denominations in New York City.

Tim Keller. Contributed / Frank Licorice - <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/118175464@N04/13893171622/">https://www.flickr.com/photos/118175464@N04/13893171622/</a>

The man who once assumed he would lead the anonymous life of an academic became a national figure after the attacks that destroyed the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. More than 5,000 showed up for the service five days later at Redeemer. They all couldn’t fit into the church, so Keller promised to hold a second service. On the fifth anniversary of 9/11, White House officials asked him to lead an ecumenical service at St. Paul’s Chapel in Manhattan for the families of the 3,000 people who died at the World Trade Center. In 2011, President Obama asked Keller to speak at the Easter prayer breakfast.

“He’s probably the most influential American minister to die since Billy Graham,” said Matt Cook, director of the Center for Healthy Churches . “He’s not in that category but firmly on a second tier of influence and impact.”

Keller wrote more than 30 books, most of them during the last 15 years of his life. In 2008, he published “ The Reason for God: Belief in the Age of Skepticism ,” which reached No. 7 on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list. His most recent book “ Forgive: Why Should I and How Can I? ” was released in November 2022. He left us an abundance of books and recorded sermons to examine his legacy.

Is Keller on the same tier as C.S. Lewis? I think it would make for a great discussion — in a civil, Kelleresque fashion, of course.

But I’m certain of one thing: someday a pastor in another land will be called “our Tim Keller.”

Dwight Boyum is a member of Salem Road Covenant Church.