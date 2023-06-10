In Good Faith: ‘More Heart, Less Attack’ should guide our relationships

In the Christian scriptures, in the second chapter of the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Philippians, there is a portion of verses (6-11) that some theologians believe to be an early Christian hymn. It’s a song, and Paul includes this song in his letter because he wants his readers to feel the thoughts that the words express — thoughts about what it means to be a servant, what it means to be a human, and what it means to “have the mindset of Christ Jesus.”

The whole chapter, including this song, is a reminder to readers — readers back then and readers today — that God’s love is available to everyone, and we can be “united with Christ, being one in spirit and of one mind.” Paul knows that the Spirit that unites us is far greater than anything that may threaten to divide us.

A defining characteristic of that unity is that we look to the interests of others, not just our own interests. When we are united with Christ, one in spirit and mind, we re-awaken or perhaps awaken for the first time to the reality that we are all connected — that your interests are my interests, and my interests are yours.

We’re not so different from one another, from our neighbors: the ones we share pews with, the ones we share fences with, the ones we share borders with, or even those who sit on the other side of the proverbial aisle. We’re not so different from one another, and we all need each other.

Paul includes this song in his letter because he wants his readers to feel these thoughts about living like Jesus lived and loving as Jesus loved.

There is a song called “ More Heart, Less Attack ” by the band NEEDTOBREATHE that makes me feel lots of thoughts. It offers insights and encouragements that I think are right in line with what Paul was pointing to with the golden oldie he included in his letter. Here are a few of the lyrics:

Be the light in the crack

Be the one that’s been there on a camel’s back

Slow to anger quick to laugh

Be more heart and less attack

Be the wheels not the track

Be the wanderer that’s coming back

Leave the past right where it’s at

Be more heart and less attack

These are reminders that I think we all need — as individuals, as faith communities, as a society, as members of the human race on planet Earth today. I encourage you to listen to the whole song.

Sometimes we can get so preoccupied with our own personal preferences — our theologies and ideologies and politics and piety — that pretty soon the only thoughts we’re feeling are thoughts like moral superiority, indifference to those around us, or fear that prevents us from thinking well of others or even giving them the benefit of the doubt. We become all attacked, no heart.

This song, however, and the song Paul included in his letter long ago, are invitations by the heart, not the attack. These songs make us feel what is possible when we come out of those places of fear and judgment and participate in God’s love that binds us together in common unity. May we feel these thoughts, and may we sing these songs.

Josh Danielson is the director of communications and worship at Rochester Covenant Church.