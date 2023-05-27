In Good Faith: Recognize when You-Know-Who is pulling the strings

In one Harry Potter scene, Ron and Harry are in a heated dispute when Hermione exclaims, "Let's not argue — it's what You-Know-Who wants us to do!"

Christians exercise faith when situations get rough. But what about exercising the Hermione kind of faith? Hermione faith has its root in an old folk tale: was Pinocchio's lesson about lies and long noses, or more about who holds the strings? Even without physical strings, someone was still controlling Pinocchio's life.

To be human is to be controlled by strings, yet this information is top secret. Ninety-nine percent of our personality is driven by the pull of strings. Try losing 20 pounds to reach your goal, you'll first have to change the string holder. Are you a puppet, and if so, who controls your life?

Hermione had the sense, the awareness, and faith to account for the invisible. She looked up and saw a puppeteer was orchestrating Ron and Harry's scuffle. This is a valuable faith everyone desperately needs today.

Jesus spent a lot of time awakening people to this truth: Not only does the puppeteer make us dance to his song, the puppeteer also filters and blinds us to all evidence of his existence. This is the secret: We all live with a puppeteer roommate. This is why Jesus spoke in parables — to get truth past our roommate's blockade.

"Therefore I speak to them in parables; because while seeing they do not see, and while hearing they do not hear, nor do they understand." Matthew 13:13

The puppeteer blinds us, deafens us and fogs our minds. This is what Jesus meant in the Sermon on the Mount when he explained:

"The eye is the lamp of the body; so then if your eye is clear, your whole body will be full of light. But if your eye is bad, your whole body will be full of darkness. If then the light that is in you is darkness, how great is the darkness!" Matthew 6:22-23

A clear eye is an eye unclouded by the puppeteer. A bad eye is an eye the puppeteer has drawn a blindfold over.

The next time you see someone acting in an illogical, irrational, or unreasonable manner, use Hermione faith. That person is just another soul, like you or me, unaware the puppeteer is pulling their strings. Have the grace, mercy and compassion to understand the bondage they struggle with.

The next time you feel the boil of outrage rising within you, readying you to react emotionally, have the presence of mind to sense your puppeteer roommate is picking up the crossbar to make you dance.

If you fail to recognize the signs, You-Know-Who will have his way, and you'll be just another marionette in a world of tangled strings.

Jim Benson has been pastor of Viola Bible Church since 2018.