In Good Faith: ‘Seven Comforts for the Soul’

Preachers love lists. That’s why you often hear sermons entitled "Nine Fruits of the Spirit," "Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse," or "Five Smooth Stones." But have you ever heard "Seven Comforts for the Soul?”

If not, here they are.

1. Souls are comforted by answers. Suffering is bearable when you know why. If there is a noble purpose, a grand objective or a beneficial outcome waiting for you at the end, then you’ll feel better about sticking it out. Even knowing that God knows the answer is comforting. The "why" will be revealed in time so hang in there.

2. Souls are comforted by promises. Through promises, you experience a present joy from a future satisfaction, as though time had fast-forwarded to that moment, and you feel the celebration right now. Promise your child a visit to the ice cream shop tomorrow and their face will fill with happiness immediately, as if the ice cream flew through a rip in the space-time continuum and began melting down that chin. God's promises give us the comfort of heaven even while we await Jesus' return here on earth.

3. Souls are comforted by understanding. You find comfort in knowing someone else understands what you’re going through. We all feel like our experiences are unique, our ordeals are uncommon, and nobody can ever relate to our pain. You can be healing comfort for someone else, not by talking, but by listening – really listening. And in your own struggles, remember that Jesus always understands.

4. Souls are comforted by touch. Take a pass-around baby or a furry puppy to a nursing home and watch what happens. We live in a touchless bubble and our souls are suffering for it. We dread sardine-crammed airplane flights, yet we need that kind of touch, too. The day will come when your soul will be so broken that a stranger's embrace will be welcomed. Be on the lookout for touch opportunities – you can be the arms of Jesus to others.

5. Souls are comforted by time. Sudden change is devastating, but time allows souls to rebuild normal, rediscover routine, and reform habits. Our souls are the most intelligently adaptive mechanisms in God's universe. "Time heals all wounds," they say because souls eventually accommodate every disruption. Eternity is a place where souls will never again be shaken.

6. Souls are comforted by nature. Living things and lovely sunsets, bumble bees and beauty, caterpillars and colors, petunias and pastures, fish and forests, seagulls and starry skies restore us. We are God's creation, too. Spend less time surrounded by concrete, phones and cars, and God's awe will comfort your soul.

7. Souls are comforted by articulation. Souls don't have words, they just feel. Our minds must provide the voice to express the soul's messages. When we find the right words, our souls will sense renewed unity and peace. Work hard to find precise words to express what you feel and why. Be the best counselor for your own soul. This is why Psalms is the longest book of the Bible!

Jesus is the lover of souls. He has all the answers, words, understanding, eternity and life. He promises to touch the heart of those who reach out to him.

Jim Benson is pastor of Viola Bible Church .