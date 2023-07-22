In Good Faith: ‘The Whale’ inspires conversations about salvation

“What I like about religion is that it assumes that everyone is an idiot and that they’re all incapable of saving themselves. I think they got something right with that.

“What I don’t like about religion is that when people accept Jesus, or whatever, they suddenly think that they’re better than everyone else. By accepting the fact that they’re stupid sinners, somehow they’ve become better, and they turn into an [expletive].”

This is a quote from the movie “The Whale,” the 2022 film that led Brendan Fraser to win the Academy Award for best actor. The film is rated “R” for language, drug use and some sexual content, so I definitely would not say it’s for everyone.

At the same time, though, the plot, the characters and much of the dialogue made me think. A lot.

And feel. A lot.

At the point in the film when Ellie, the teenage daughter of Brendan Fraser’s character, said these things about “religion,” I got lost in a swirl of emotion and thoughts.

I felt glad, I felt defensive and convicted, and I felt like I wanted to know more.

Granted, Ellie is fictional. But what she expresses is clearly drawn from real life.

I was immediately glad because she nails part of the gospel in her first sentence. She understands that people are “idiots,” (in Christian parlance we might say “sinners”) who are entirely unable to save themselves. Amen, sister! Preach it! I agree. Her statement also contains the implication that people somehow need saving. Again, she’s onto something and willing to admit it.

Whether people want to be saved or not is also addressed in the film. In a later scene, Fraser’s character says, straight up, “I don’t want to be saved.” OK. Fair enough. A need might exist, but each person is free to choose if and how to acknowledge and address that need.

I felt simultaneously defensive and convicted because (A) she seems to misunderstand how people feel and act when they get to know Jesus personally but also (B) I fear I’ve come across as “better than” and holier-than-thou far too much in my life.

Please believe me when I say, “I’m so sorry. I really know I am not better than anyone, anywhere, in any way. I am a mess. I’m a lost, selfish, confused sinner who needs saving. Nothing about me comes remotely near to the holiness of God. And I am only grateful that Jesus covered my mess and saved me. I sure didn’t earn or merit that in any way. It’s all him.”

And please understand that any sense you might get from Christians of thinking they’re better than anyone else, is inadvertent, and might be a misconception on your part. Possibly.

Finally, I felt like I wanted to know more. Clearly, Ellie’s character has encountered Christians. She clearly knows something about the Bible, about Jesus, about salvation. And it appears she’s had some bad experiences. Something, maybe many things, have left a very bad taste in her mouth about Christians. If I were a character in “The Whale,” I’d ask her to tell me how she’d arrived at her conclusions.

Do you agree with Ellie?

Do you agree with her first statement, that all people need saving and can’t do that for themselves? If so, your thinking is spot-on with what the Bible says about all of us.

Do you agree with her second statement, that when people accept Jesus, they suddenly think they’re better than everyone else? If so, your thinking might be affected by people you’ve met who truly do think they’re better than everyone else. Or, you might have met some people who are so insecure, even in their faith, that they wear a façade of superiority. Or, you might have misperceived the joy they’ve experienced, at having found that one who could actually save them, and who’s given them a new, real, deep, life-changing sense of hope.

I’d challenge you to check out what the Bible says. And get to know more Christians. They don’t all think they’re better than you.

Laurie Lind is a writer, editor and podcaster for Entrust , a ministry that trains Christians for leadership.