In Good Faith: Through Jesus, there is resurrection for the living

“As Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too might walk in newness of life.” (Romans 6:4)

“Wonderful!”

“Inspiring!”

“Awesome!”

So say people after leaving church on Easter Sunday.

Recently, I heard my congregation sing these familiar words from that famous Robert Lowry hymn:

“Low, in the grave He lay

Jesus my Savior!

Waiting the coming day

Jesus my Lord!

Up from the grave He arose,

With a mighty triumph o’er His foes.

He arose a Victor from the dark domain,

And He lives forever with His saints to reign.

He arose! He arose!

Hallelujah! Christ arose!”

As the congregation sang those words I was overwhelmed by their power. You could sense the presence of God. And they celebrated like never before. Christ arose! Yes, He really did! “Amen! Praise the Lord!”

Christians still get excited over the fact that the Son of God triumphed over the grave. We still get excited that the dead were raised, and what that means for us today.

The past couple of years, I have stood by many graves. I have seen my mother, my stepmother and my father laid to rest. I stood out in the cold as old soldiers marched by carrying flags and guns. I heard “Taps” played by the bugler. It is the military call for lights out at the end of the day. In the Navy, I heard it every evening: “Taps, taps, lights out. All hands turn into your bunks. Maintain silence about the decks.”

Yes, one day, “Taps” will be sounded for us all. There will come a time when it will be lights out for everyone.

After “Taps” was played at the grave, I heard the command of the office: “Ready, aim, fire!” The crackle of gunfire and smoke filled the air. Then one lone old soldier walked over and presented me with an American flag “from a grateful nation” for my father’s service to our country. He was a World War II vet serving in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Someone once said, “Old soldiers never die.” But the truth is they do. They all do.

As a pastor at graveside services, I usually read the words of Jesus from John 11: “I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me shall live even if he dies, and everyone who lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?”

“Do you believe this?” Good question!

The truth is sometimes we can all feel like Martha who said of her dead brother Lazarus: “I know that he will rise again in the resurrection on the last day.” Yes, sometime, a long time in the future, the dead will be raised. But in the here and now, there’s no hope for the dead.

And perhaps there’s no hope, even for the living. Just walk away from the cemetery head down. Wipe away your tears, blow your nose and go on with life. “Death is a part of life,” they tell you. “Get over it! We will all die someday. Time to get on with your life.” Hug your kids. Tell them you love them. Have a beer to drown your sorrows. Get back to work on Monday.

Yes, we will all die. “It is appointed upon to a man once to die, and then comes judgment.” It is true that Christ’s resurrection is the believer’s hope for future resurrection on the last day. When the dead are raised believers will experience the resurrection of life. We will enter Christ’s Kingdom and live and reign with Him forever and ever.

That’s great news for the future. But what about the here and now? Does Christ’s resurrection make any difference right now?

Yes, it does. Romans 6:4 talks about how Christ’s resurrection makes a difference in the life of believers in the here and now. Christ’s resurrection wasn’t just victory over death and the grave. Christ’s resurrection is proof of His victory over sin. Christ’s death on the cross for the sins of world was an acceptable sacrifice to God. His resurrection proves that.

And so, those who believe in Christ have power to live a resurrected life right now, on this side of the grave. 2 Corinthians 5:17 says, “If anyone is in Christ, they are a new creation, the olds things passed away; behold new things have come.”

The sinner’s old life is dead and buried. The new life of the believer is raised from the dead. The Christian has power to live a resurrected life. I have often heard it said of someone who becomes a Christian: “What happened to him? He’s really changed!” Old friends often wonder it he’s going through “a phase.”

And they expect that one day the new believer will return to his old ways. But when the change is real, there’s no turning back. That person has been raised from the dead. And there’s no denying the fact.

“I have decided to follow Jesus.

I have decided to follow Jesus.

I have decided to follow Jesus.

No turning back.

No turning back.”

The Rev. Dr. James J. Brandli, a Kasson native, is pastor of New Life Alliance Church.