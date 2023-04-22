In Good Faith: We are one church on National Day of Prayer

Wow, what a view from heaven: All bowed down and humble before the Lord. A nation on its knees. What goes through the mind of God as he watches and listens to the prayers of the church?

The first time I hosted an event for the National Day of Prayer was in Lake City. This is a small town of only eight churches, but all the pastors came together.

The thought of God watching all the churches come together awed me. My heart rejoiced knowing how happy The Lord would be seeing his church come together.

That is one of the goals of the National Day of Prayer, to see the body of Christ gather as one church humbly before Jesus. Every year since 2007, I have hosted an event for the National Day of Prayer.

In Rochester, the Miracle Prayer Walk was planned originally as an NDP event. Several churches came together to walk from St. Marys Hospital to the Peace Plaza downtown. We had singers, dancers in the streets, leaders and just plain ordinary people walking and praying. We stopped at every house of healing along Second Street Southwest, and still do to this day.

Now, the Miracle Prayer Walk is scheduled in the fall, and the Rochester Prayer Breakfast is scheduled on the National Day of Prayer, always the first Thursday in May. We now call the prayer breakfast Pray Rochester.

In 1952, Conrad Hilton, founder of the Hilton Hotels chain, and Sen. Frank Carlson, R-Kan., initiated a bill requiring the president of the United States to set aside a day of prayer on a day other than a Sunday. The law was amended and signed by President Reagan, designating the National Day of Prayer as the first Thursday in May. The president annually signs a new proclamation, along with governors and mayors across America.

This year, on May 4, we are calling on Rochester churches to join together as one body of believers. We begin the day at 7:30 a.m. with the NDP Pray Rochester Prayer Breakfast.

I Timothy 2:1-2 says, “I urge that petitions, prayer intercessions and thanksgiving be offered for all people, first for those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.”

This is why we kick off the day praying for our government, our mayor and city leaders.

The breakfast event is filled with a symphony of music and prayer at Mayo Civic Center. Come and take your seat at the table with a feast of food, fellowship and prayer as one church in Rochester.

Wow! What a view from Heaven.

Other prayer events will be throughout the day. Check out our website for a schedule of events. Registration is still open at www.ihoprochester.org/prayrochester .

Ilene Blanche is pastor and president at the International House of Prayer Rochester.