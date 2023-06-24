In Good Faith: What do you know?

You know things. You are not a know-nothing. You know basic, fundamental things, like how to drive and where to shop and what to wear outside.

Plus, you know some more advanced things. Perhaps you know American history, or economic theories, or climate science. One of God's gifts to us as human beings is that we have strong mental capacity. We don't operate just on innate instinct. We can ascend to a higher level of existence than the rabbit and bird outside my window this morning. We are created to know important things.

Of all the things you might know, the highest and best of those is God himself. The Lord wants you to know him. He's glad that you know some biology or math, but what is best is to know your maker. God is not the Great Unknown. Though he is beyond us — though he is immortal while we are mortal — yet the creator of the stars has stooped to make himself known to puny passing persons like ourselves.

Remarkable! Many earthlings are focused only on earth: they think and care about only the here and now. If they ever think about things spiritual and eternal, they may pass quickly over those things as mere speculation. Their feet are on the ground, and their eyes are, too. Perhaps they do not yet know that life has a deeper foundation and a higher horizon. Life has a source, and a summit: it is God.

Only when we know that do we get our own identity right. We can't really know who we are apart from who God is. To the question: "Who are you?" common answers would have to do with temporary tasks. For example: “I am a teacher,” or “I am a father,” or “I am a runner.” If such activities determine your identity ... you're on unstable ground, right? What happens when those days are done? Who are you then? This is why many people have a "midlife crisis" or an "identity crisis," or why they struggle with retirement. Their identity (or lack thereof) is exposed. Things of earth fade and flee.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there is an alternative; an abundant one. If you know and love God, and have your identity eternally set as a child of God, your dwelling place is secure. You can live and grow daily with the Lord, even all the way to age 97, like my mother. The Lord invites you into that everlasting relationship. God wants you to know him. Jesus talked about it this way: "This is eternal life: that they know you, the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom you have sent." (John 17:3) To know him is to love him, and to have his life inside yourself always. You know who you are because you know whose you are.

Now, how does one do that? How can the infinite God be known? You can gain some closeness with God via nature, learning who he is by what he has made. You can gain further knowledge and admiration of the Lord via his revealed word of scripture. There you can come to know him as your provider and protector, your rescuer and refuge, your confidant and counselor. Read all about this glorious God in the Bible, as he shows you himself: Father, Son and Holy Spirit. He's worth knowing! And then, most clearly, you can come to know God via his earthly enfleshment in Jesus the Christ. In him you learn and love his personality, his style, his steadfast sacrificial love for you.

Don't let God be a stranger or a mystery. Get to know him.

Chris Brekke is a retired pastor who served Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rochester for 13 years and Trinity Lutheran in West Concord for 10. He and his wife live in Roseville, Minn., where he keeps busy with volunteering, church and family.