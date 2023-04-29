In Good Faith: Who is your neighbor? The answer is everyone

Everyone was Bob Lind’s neighbor.

From his days as editor of the Spring Valley Tribune, owner of the Larimore (N.D.) Pioneer and a reporter and editor at The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, he took to heart what Jesus said when he was asked what was the most important commandment.

“‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment,” Jesus replied in Matthew 22. “And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”

For 26 years, Bob wrote a newspaper column — of course called Neighbors — that chronicled the lives of the unheralded people who are the mosaic of every community. He introduced his readers to a grocery store cashier whose dedication to her customers far exceeded her job description. He visited a woman whose hollyhock bush grew to a remarkable height of 18 feet. He wrote about the various ways to eat lefse — with white sugar or with brown sugar, butter only — reminding us how a Scandinavian flatbread also can be the source — wink, wink — of polarizing differences.

“We had this game as we drove around Fargo-Moorhead,” said his daughter Laurie. “On any given block, I’d ask, ‘What do you know about any house on this block?' Sure enough, he’d been to this house or that house, written about people who lived here or there, knew of a governor or senator or business owner who used to live here or there, or he and my mom had dinner in that house, or friends used to live there.”

Bob’s love of people is evident in the book “ Bob Lind’s Neighbors ,” a compilation lovingly curated by Laurie of his work in all the communities he served. The column originated from what was intended to be a one-time-only assignment about National Random Acts of Kindness Week . He was flooded with ideas, so Neighbors was born out of an abundance of story suggestions. The column was at first monthly, then weekly, then twice weekly until it ran three times a week.

I worked with Bob for two years in Fargo. He befriended me, as he did everyone, by finding common ground. We both had a father named Elmer, and we both had lived in southern Minnesota. Bob’s gracious personality earned him the nickname of “the Mr. Rogers of the newsroom,” reminding us of another Christian who welcomed everyone to be his neighbor.

Bob nurtured his faith by keeping Bible verses, personally typed on a manual typewriter, in his pocket to memorize Scripture. He had more than 300 of these cards, rotating 10 at a time.

Images of the cards, as well as photos of the people he interviewed, illustrate the book. One of the cards, citing Romans 13:8, captures how we should treat everyone: “Owe nothing to anyone except to love one another; for he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law.”

“Bob Lind’s Neighbors,” which Forum Communications published posthumously , resides on my coffee table as inspiration to be a witness in a secular world.

Bob was 88 when he died Aug. 2, 2021, in Fargo. He is survived by his wife, four children, 14 grandchildren and, of course, all of his neighbors.

Dwight Boyum, who’s been known to warble “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” is a member of Salem Road Covenant Church.

