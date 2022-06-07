Inflation doesn't taste so good

Eggs at $3 a dozen? Ground beef at $6 a pound?

Food prices have been soaring over the past months, and it's affecting all of us, and not in a good way.

When I recently saw asparagus at $4.99 a pound, I walked right past one of my favorite vegetables. Whether you buy eggs and beef – or asparagus – or just want to stock up on canned products, boxed staples or frozen food, everything has been affected.

You might also have noticed that boxes of cereals and crackers are smaller but still cost the same, if not more. Orange juice and ice cream also join the list of the "smaller, cost more" list.

Analysts and economists are calling this "shrinkflation." Among the reasons given is that there is competition for shelf space, therefore the smaller sizes. (Really?)

ADVERTISEMENT

An assortment of groceries are pictured on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

That may be, but more significant are inflated costs of ingredients, labor shortages, high warehouse costs, customer demand for certain products, supply chain delays and not enough truckers to deliver the goods. COVID has definitely had an effect as well as the war in Ukraine. Another factor is the recent increase in interest rates. It seems eating is almost becoming a luxury.

So as consumers we can't do much about the actual rising costs of foods but there are things we can do to protect our pocketbooks. They do, however, require time, patience and a little effort: You've likely heard these before, but now's the time to put them into practice.



Shop with a list and stick to it. All sorts of foods will tempt you so put on blinders. Especially dangerous are the candy aisle and the snack aisles as well as the check-out lanes with more candy, gum and Cheetos.



Don't go when you're hungry and leave the kids at home. Both can easily add unnecessary items to your cart.



Avoid convenience foods. Packaged salads with dressings included, rotisserie chickens, oven-ready meals; these are all things you can do yourself. Yes, they're called convenience foods for a reason and you pay for it, but how hard is it to roast a chicken?



Train yourself to look for and use coupons. Check newspapers, magazines and online. I recently stood behind a woman who had a fistful of coupons and saved $10. That's significant.



Ruth Johnson of Rochester has almost turned coupon shopping into an art form. She uses the Kwik Trip app often because as she says, "They offer incredible deals," as well as the HyVee app and also checks their daily specials.



Check the lower shelves. That's sometimes where the less expensive items are. Give private label brands a try. These are often identical to name brands and probably produced in the same factory but not put in fancy boxes. What you want is the food inside, not the box.



Comparison shop. Look at store flyers, shop the sales and make the rounds. Also buy seasonal. The best place for that is the Saturday Farmers Market. It may not be cheaper but it will be locally grown and fresh.



Eat out less. Stretch leftovers by making soup and casseroles. Add rice, beans or grains, and you have another meal. Or freeze for another time.

This is not the first time soaring prices and food shortages have occurred. I decided to check out the 1940s when World War II affected everything, foods were rationed, and those items that were available were expensive.

Here are a few recipes that were improvised using what they could get, easily stretched and yet wholesome, exactly what we are probably doing these many years later. Meanwhile save up for breakfast. Those eggs aren't getting any cheaper.

Meat and Potato Patties

1 lb. ground beef

1 cup shredded potatoes

1/3 cup finely chopped onion

3 tablespoons chopped green pepper

1 large egg, beaten

ADVERTISEMENT

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoons canola oil

1 cup tomato juice (or V8)

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/4 cup water

Combine the first six ingredients in a mixing bowl. Shape into five patties. Press to flatten slightly. In a large skillet heat oil over medium heat. Brown patties on both sides 20-25 minutes. Remove patties to a serving platter and keep warm. Whisk flour into water and gradually add to skillet. Lower heat and cook sauce, whisking all the time until thickened. Spoon over patties. Serve with mashed potatoes.

Sweet-sour carrots

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

ADVERTISEMENT

1/2 teaspoon salt

Pepper

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons vinegar

1 cup hot butter

4 cups cooked carrots

Brown butter in a saucepan, whisk in flour and continue browning stirring constantly. Add seasonings. Combine sugar, vinegar and water and add gradually. Cook slowly until thickened, stirring constantly. Pour over hot carrots.

Lazy Daisy Cake

4 large eggs

2 cups sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1 cup milk

Coconut Topping

1-1/2 cups packed brown sugar

3/4 cup butter

1/2 cup half-and-half cream

2 cups flaked coconut

Oven preheated to 350.

In a large bowl beat eggs, sugar and vanilla until thick and pale yellow, about 4 minutes. In another bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Add to the egg mixture and beat until well combined. In a saucepan bring butter and milk to a simmer, then mix into the egg mixture. Pour into a greased 9-by-13-inch baking pan and bake at 350 until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. While cake is baking prepare the frosting. In a medium saucepan combine the brown sugar, butter and cream. Cook over medium heat until it boils then take off heat and stir in the coconut. When cake is done, remove from oven and turn on broiler. Spread the frosting evenly over the cake and place under the broiler for 3-5 minutes or until frosting is bubbling all over. Remove to a wire rack and let cool several hours. Keeps several days in an airtight container.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .