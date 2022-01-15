Intentionally minimal: Less is more for Rochester DJ

James Jantamanit Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

ROCHESTER — James Benjamin Jantamanit, better known as Jant, or by his Instagram alias @blackcoffeepapi, is a content creator and full-time DJ for Aventi Entertainment.

Jant is originally from St. Charles, with a short stint in the Chicago area growing up, but says, “I have lived in southern Minnesota most of my life — Rochester now for eight years.”

He adds, “I am Laotian and Thai, and am the only person in my family to be born in the United States.” Jant’s hobbies include working out, running, golfing and creating videos.

Your style in five words or less.

Minimal but with purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s a typical day of attire look like for you?

I joke that I'm a cartoon character in that I’ll usually be in black skinny jeans and a black or white fitted T-shirt. I like to keep decision fatigue low because I'm always on the go and it's one less thing to worry about.

James Jantamanit Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

How does your role as a DJ impact what you wear?

Being in night life as a DJ traveling the U.S., I don't really have any restrictions on what I wear. My job lets me be as free and wild as I want to.

Current trends that you’re particularly fond of?

I like how bomber jackets have made their way back. I also enjoy how the length of shorts goes above the knee – I am a fan of that in the summertime and in the gym, especially with an oversized shirt to contrast the length of the shorts.

Fill in the blank: You know you live in Minnesota when _____.

You own multiple flannels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Items worth splurging on?

Quality jeans and blazers.

James Jantamanit Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

How about saving on?

My whole life I have dressed well, but have always bought things on sale/clearance. I even won “best dressed” my senior year in high school with all my clothes having been thrifted or on sale. Money does not buy taste in clothes or style.

What makes your style uniquely you?

I always add a pop of something in my attire. If I’m wearing my basic black-on-black as I often do, I will add little details or a piece that stands out by itself. Also, my rings — I always have at least one ring on, if not multiple.

Thoughts on the local style scene?

I think it has gotten better over the years, it's still pretty safe though. I would like to continue to see people being bold with their pieces, coats and pants, and custom pieces are always fun to see.

ADVERTISEMENT

And favorite area shopping spots?

Wear local clothing — shoutout to my boy Ryan Froh!

Best purchase ever made?

My leather jacket that I bought in 2018 in Las Vegas from Guess. It's a timeless quality piece.

In your opinion, how does one acquire confidence?

Honoring who you are and your core values; recognizing that nobody can tell you different. Take people’s opinions about you with a grain of salt. Remember that you are your biggest critic and that you need to be gentle with yourself, too. When you do that, your confidence will begin to show up more and more.

Best compliment you've ever received?

People often think I am from California because of the way I dress. I take that as a compliment because a lot of fashion and freedom in the form of style comes from the West Coast.

What do you feel best in?

My all-black outfits. It looks sleek, put-together and intentional, but also very low maintenance.

Well-dressed wardrobe must-haves?

Simple! Fellas, get yourself a couple of blazers, you can dress them up or down with a T-shirt and jeans. Get a few quality pairs of jeans; black jeans literally go with anything. Also make sure you own some nice solid color tees that fit well — you would be surprised how put together you'll look for any occasion when you have form fitting shirts that are quality.

Parting advice/thoughts?

Less is more sometimes — keep it simple but add your own taste. Accent pieces like a small pattern on your shoes or a hat can put the whole piece together and make you stand out without being obnoxious.

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.