SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Is being a homeowner always the right choice?

Columnist Dave Ramsey says buying a home can help stabilize one of the core expenses in your life.

Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Opinion by Dave Ramsey
December 20, 2022 05:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Dear Dave,

Is it even worth it to buy a house these days? I’ve always been told buying a house is the adult thing to do and that it’s a great investment, but I can’t find anything decent and livable in my area for less than $350,000. My wife and I are debt-free, and we’re expecting our first baby in January. I was hoping to get your advice.

— Craig

Dear Craig,

I can understand how things might feel a little hopeless in your current situation. You’re probably feeling the weight of the responsibility a new life brings to the picture. Things are getting real really fast, aren’t they? Believe me, I get it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The truth is you may not be ready to buy a house today. And that’s okay. Having a new baby on the horizon doesn’t mean you have to run out and buy a home. That little boy or girl isn’t going to know the difference between a house and an apartment for a long time. Right now, giving your child a safe, loving environment is the most important thing.

Now, looking down the road, is owning a house worth it? Yes. But it’s not worth doing it at the wrong time or in a stupid way. You first need to make sure the income is there. Then, you need an emergency fund of three to six months of expenses in place along with a strong down payment. So, what if you don’t buy a home for another two or three years? Home buying should always be done with patience and wisdom.

There are three things that make buying a home a great long-term investment versus renting your whole life:

  1. Rents go up every year. If you lock in a good, fixed-rate mortgage, that payment will stay the same.
  2. The value of your home will increase. When you rent, you don’t own your residence, and you won’t benefit from the value of it going up.
  3. Our study of 10,000 millionaires showed that most say two things were integral parts of their ability to build wealth: Good retirement investments and a paid-off home.

A house is a great wealth-building tool, and it can also stabilize the biggest line item in your budget — housing.
God bless you guys, Craig.

— Dave

Dave Ramsey is a personal money-management expert, a bestselling author and host of the nationally syndicated radio program “The Dave Ramsey Show,” which is heard locally on KROC-AM. For more financial advice, visit daveramsey.com .

Related Topics: MONEY AND FINANCEASK DAVEDAVE RAMSEY
What to read next
Winona-Home.jpg
Lifestyle
A woodworked beauty is for sale for $340,000 in Winona
The 1902 home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms at 635 W Broadway Street.
December 18, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Your Style - Michelle Fagan
Lifestyle
The beauty is in the details
Michelle Fagan keeps it simple and personal with her fashion choices.
December 17, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
The fall from grace is not the end of the story
Columnist Chris Brekke says ups and downs are a part of our human lives but our earthly falls are not our endpoint with the Lord.
December 17, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Chris Brekke
Sweet Autumn Clematis Dec. 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding questions: Reader shares beautiful vine, poinsettia problems, potatoes sprouting
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler answers questions about wilting poinsettias and why home-grown potatoes sprout earlier than those bought at the store.
December 17, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler