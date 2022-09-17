It starts with a smile for Claire Buss

If style was defined by personality traits, Claire Buss’ would fall into the bucket of kindness and compassion. Her life motto is “don’t yuck someone else’s yum,” she and shares the notion that people can grow and heal within by judging less and showing benevolence to others. Moreover, giving and receiving handwritten notes and snail mail is her love language.

Born and raised in Rochester, Claire works as a registered nurse and likes learning about people and culture, which she gets an abundance of while on the job. She also enjoys reading, cooking, traveling and is “obsessed with cats.”

How would you describe your style in one sentence?

Casually refined, sometimes predictable, other times out of left field.

How do you embody being unique and confident in how you present yourself?

I get “recognized” mostly for my hairstyle, which in some people’s eyes is very different from the norm, but truly is the best style for me. I try to walk around with a smile on my face to portray confidence.

Advice for others in that regard?

Cut the hair, it grows back. And wear whatever you feel most authentically "you" in.

How has your style evolved over the years?

In my twenties, I went along more with the trends and would squeeze into whatever looked good. Now after some weight loss, I have vowed to steer clear of items that I don’t feel comfortable in.

What does your workday versus weekend wear look like?

My workday consists of scrubs that have a pajama/athleisure-like feel for maximum badassery. On my off days, I can be found wearing anything from a pair of jeans and a tee to a sundress to an actual pajama set. It all depends on my plans or if I am leaving the house.

Best purchase you’ve ever made and what made it so great?

Sorel leather boots. They have held up tremendously well and are stylish in any season.

What is a coveted hand-me-down you own?

I have a really beautiful silk scarf from my late Nani (grandmother) that is very special to me.

Claire Buss on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Any items you’ve been able to give a second life to?

My grandfather died at the end of this past year, and he had a pretty beat-up pair of Red Wing boots. I opted to get them refinished at the Red Wing factory . ... I then gifted (them) to my partner.

Repeat purchases?

Black leggings from Costco, ha. They are a staple all year long. Get the Felina brand two-pack, you won’t regret it. And Levi’s for all of my jeans.

What’s your take on Rochester’s style scene?

It’s there if you look for it – don’t be fooled by seeing scrubs and suits every day.

Most surprising thing in your wardrobe?

The amount of matching pajama sets I have. Also, I have some pretty funky glasses that I like to wear, and a large number of glasses in general.

Claire Buss on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Items you just can't seem to part with?

I have a black satin dress from my senior year heartthrob dance that just hangs out in the back of my closet.

How does hair and makeup play a role in your get-ready routine?

Since cutting my hair short years ago, I’ve pretty much streamlined my process when I’m getting ready. I wear makeup on occasion or for something special, but it’s rare.

Favorite season as it relates to clothing?

Late summer/early fall. I like being able to wear pants and have a light sweater handy.

Parting thoughts?

The best thing about people’s style is that they get to be their authentic self… so be you.

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.