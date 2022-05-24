SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 24
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

It's a nice offer, but don't move in with your in-laws

Columnist Dave Ramsey says massive loans on cars are a bit much for a young couple.

Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Opinion by Dave Ramsey
May 24, 2022 10:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Dear Dave,

My wife and I are in our late twenties, and we have two kids. Our combined income is about $110,000 a year, but we have $70,000 in loans on two cars, plus about $15,000 in credit card debt. My in-laws have offered to let us move in with them to save money and make things easier while we pay down debt. Do you think this is a good idea?

— Adam

Dear Adam,

In my mind there are only two scenarios where you should even consider taking the in-laws up on their offer. One, is where they’re absolutely wonderful folks and you both have great, healthy relationships with them. By this, I mean there’s a mutual sense of love, respect and everyone knows their boundaries. Even if this is the case, I’d still only consider it for an agreed-upon and very small amount of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second scenario is if taking them up on their offer is the only way you two can accomplish your financial goals. That’s not the case here.

You and your wife can get rid of most of your debt, and take a big step toward gaining control of your income, if you’ll do one thing—get rid of those stupid cars. That’s an insane amount of money wrapped up in cars for you two. If you had a couple of decent, paid-for used cars your lives would be so much different. You’d be in a situation where you could even start putting a little money aside while you paid off the credit card debt. Then, once the credit card debt is gone, you’d have some cash freed up to find better cars.

If I were in your situation, I wouldn’t move in with the in-laws. I’m sure they’re great people, but I’d keep my dignity and sell the cars, start living on a budget and pay off debt as fast as possible.

Also Read
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
From worker to manager can be a big leap for some employees
Columnist Dave Conrad says being a middle manager takes a unique set of skills, and those skills don't necessarily come from being a good worker.
May 19, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
While switching churches, there are plenty of tithing options
Columnist Dave Ramsey says tithing is more about the practice and changing hearts than making a deposit into God's account.
May 17, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
'The truth. The whole truth. And nothing but the truth'
Columnist Dave Conrad says when the boss is dishonest, it can create a culture of lies.
May 12, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad

Dave Ramsey is a personal money-management expert, a bestselling author and host of the nationally syndicated radio program “The Dave Ramsey Show,” which is heard locally on KROC-AM. For more financial advice, visit daveramsey.com .

Related Topics: MONEY AND FINANCEASK DAVEDAVE RAMSEY
What to read next
Gleason's Catering
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Hot dogs, Hy-Vee and Le Cordon Bleu
Food writer Holly Ebel says Marilyn Gleason continued a family tradition when she saw a food vendor selling frankfurters and thought, "I could do that!"
May 24, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
The dogwood print restaurant ware was used at the former Hot Fish Shop, Winona and now at Minnesota Memories & Antiques, Nodine with Joan Zenke.jpg
Lifestyle
Restaurants offered a unique feast of custom dishware, china
Columnist Sandy Erdman says restaurant dishware offered a heavier, sturdier version of some popular place setting manufacturers.
May 21, 2022 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Sandy Erdman
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
Jesus' ascension marks a pivotal day for the disciples and for us
Columnist Emily Carson says whether you celebrate on Ascension Day or the following Sunday, reflect on how Jesus' ascension changed all our lives.
May 21, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Carson
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
Know the joy of giving
As a kid, our family struggled financially, and as a result, I rarely got an allowance. But when I did, I was taught to give some of it back to the Lord. I heard regularly about the tithe (10%) but when I got a quarter, it seemed easiest to give a nickel back to Jesus — that’s 20%! When I started babysitting, I tithed. When I got an adult job, I tithed. I still remember the first time, as a college student, when I gave over $100. That was over 40 years ago, yet I fear half the people in church today have ever given a check that large. I feel sorry for them. They’ll likely never know the joy of giving.
May 21, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Leo Endel