SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

January delivers a bevy of celestial gems

The New Year's stargazing kicks off with a bang — a meteor shower.

By Mike Lynch
December 31, 2021 10:00 AM
Share
SW DIAGRAM FOR DEC 31-JAN 2, 2022.jpg
Contributed / Mike Lynch

I absolutely love stargazing in January.

The cold nights can undoubtedly be a challenge, but with determination and bundling up, it's worth it. The nights are long, with some of the brightest constellations of the year with their hidden celestial gems.

The New Year's stargazing in Rochester kicks off with a bang. One of the better annual meteor showers of the year, the Quadrantids, peaks the night of Jan. 3-4. What's great about the Quadrantids this year is that with a new moon this week, we’ll have darker skies. You may see 10 to 20 meteors or "shooting stars" an hour, and possibly many more in the countryside.

The best evening planet viewing will be in the first half of January.

Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury will be in a parade lineup in the southwestern sky. It's best to look for them toward the end of evening twilight. Don't wait too much longer than that because they slip below the horizon not long after nightfall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jupiter and Saturn have been part of the evening sky since summertime, but this is their swan song. Both planets are nearing their maximum distance from the Earth and are not nearly the attractive telescope targets they were this summer.

As an added attraction, the new crescent moon will be posing next to Saturn on Jan. 4, and Jupiter on Jan. 5-6. There's also an excellent chance that you'll see the phenomena of Earthshine all three nights. The crescent light on the moon is provided by direct sunlight, and the rest of the moon's disk is bathed in Earthshine, the grey light of second-hand sunlight bouncing off the Earth and then on to the moon.

The great winter constellations in the southern and eastern evening sky will dazzle you all month long with all their bright stars. I call this part of the sky Orion and his gang.

Orion is the brightest. At first glance the mighty hunter looks like an hourglass, but without too much imagination you can see how Orion resembles the torso of a bulky, well-built man.

The three bright stars in a row that makeup Orion's belt really jump out. The brightest stars of the great constellation are Rigel at Orion's knee and Betelgeuse at his armpit.

By the way, keep your eye on Betelgeuse because sometime in the next million years or so, Betelgeuse could violently explode in a tremendous supernova event.

The fuzzy middle star in the sword of Orion is an absolute must-see through even a small telescope. It's the Orion Nebula, a lit-up cloud of hydrogen about 1,400 light-years or about 8,100 trillion miles away. The high energy from gravitationally born stars within the cloud light up the nebulae like a tremendous fluorescent light.

Elsewhere in Orion's gang, there's Auriga, the chariot driver with the bright star Capella. There's also Taurus the Bull, resembling a little arrow pointing to the right. That allegedly outlines the bull's snout with the reddish star Aldebaran playing the part of the angry red eye of the beast. Just above Taurus are the Pleiades, a beautifully bright star cluster that resembles a tiny Big Dipper. The Pleiades is comprised of more than 100 young stars, probably less than 100 million years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

After 8 p.m., you'll see a really bright star on the rise in the low southeast. That's Sirius, the brightest star we see in our entire night sky from Minnesota and Wisconsin. Sirius is so bright because it’s one of the closest stars, a little more than 8 light-years away.

Bundle up and enjoy the celestial jewels of January.

Also Read
BIZ-FORESTRY-OAK-DECLINE-3-LX
Business
Trees that are vital to Kentucky bourbon industry facing decline, report says
White oaks are a cornerstone species in forests of the eastern U.S., providing habitat and food for birds and animals and wood for wide range of products such as flooring and cabinets.
January 03, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Bill Estep / Lexington Herald-Leader
NorthernFSQ_RyanPennesi.jpg
News
Minnesota researchers to study how climate change affects flying squirrels
The Natural Resources Research Institute at the University of Minnesota Duluth wants to learn the impact of the animals' further trek northward.
December 28, 2021 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket, with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope onboard, launches from French Guiana
World
A new era of astronomy: NASA launches revolutionary space telescope
Coasting through space for two more weeks, the Webb telescope will reach its destination in solar orbit 1 million miles from Earth - about four times farther away than the moon.
December 25, 2021 03:29 PM
 · 
By  Steve Gorman / Reuters

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .

Starwatch — Mike Lynch column sig

Related Topics: SCIENCE AND NATURESTARWATCH
What to read next
Lost Italian 1.jpg
Lifestyle
Italian wedding soup celebrates the marriage between meat and greens
In today's "Home with the Lost Italian" food column, Sarah Nasello wishes readers a delicious new year with her recipe for Italian Wedding Soup.
January 05, 2022 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Christmas.Loretta's.fruit.tree.jpg
Lifestyle
Daughter Susan shares her experiences
Columnist Lovina Eicher's widowed daughter says she feels like she and the children have come a long way in the year since her husband's death.
January 04, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
There’s going to be sacrifice involved
Columnist Dave Ramsey says couple needs to crunch numbers and decide what’s worth it and what isn’t — for you them and their kids.
January 04, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
We are all flawed, but still make up one family
Columnist Mark Nuehring says we can’t change the past, but we can be very aware of how we let those experiences form us going forward.
January 04, 2022 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Mark Nuehring