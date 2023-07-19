Julian Mitchell speaks with color

When KTTC sports anchor and reporter Julian Mitchell suits up for work, it is always with the hope that his style speaks of enthusiasm and appreciation.

“I love how connected everyone is," he said. "These athletes, especially high schoolers, have whole towns, even all of Southeast Minnesota behind them, and it's incredible to witness that. I'm glad I get to play a small role in that.”

Born and raised in St. Louis, Mitchell followed his father’s footsteps in attending Michigan State University where he majored in journalism and minored in sports reporting. His first taste of Minnesota came in 2019 when broadcasting Michigan State’s run at the Final Four basketball tournament in Minneapolis. Following graduation in 2020, Mitchell joined KTTC and began calling Rochester home.

Please introduce us to your style.

It’s a work in progress. But right now, it’s simple and classic with some flair. I am learning as I go.

Any role models for style?

My biggest influence is my dad — especially for how I dress on air. He is the most stylish person I know. I saw my dad wear professional and business casual clothing to work with more dressed up suits and such for business and other events. My dad always added color whether it was with a pocket square, the patterns of his suit jacket, a hat that matched everything just right. Color was the flair. And it is mine too.

Julian Mitchell on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Tell us about your on air style?

On air, I always wear a suit. I want a look that is simple and clean. I don’t want the attention to be on me, I want the focus to be the athletes and their stories. That being said, with suits, I like to add pops of color with ties and pocket squares. Even a white pocket square adds a pop. For me, pops of color are the big thing, the flair.

Do you ever wear bow ties?

You'll see me in ties all the time. I prefer regular ties both off air and on. Bow ties have a time and place though, so far, my time and place has been high school proms.

Sometimes you leave the studio after the early sports report to cover an event for the late night broadcast. How does that work in a suit?

The hardest part is keeping everything clean. Sometimes I'm running off in my white shirt and suit pants to a football field or this time of year to a baseball game. It can be tough watching out for dirt spots or puddles, but I make do.

Where do shoes fit in to the work picture?

Right now I have this great pair that I can wear on air to off. They are Cole Hahn and I love the way they look. They are white but practical. I wouldn’t have thought shoes that are as comfortable as they are would also look so good.

Any items of sentiment value?

I have a watch that my dad gave me. And I have a Michigan State class ring that my godfather gave me when I graduated. He also went there. I don’t wear those all of the time. But I have a bracelet from my sister. The beads are tiger-eye and I think tiger-eye stands for or inspires confidence.

What do you hope your style says about you?

I hope it communicates me and my personality. I want it to show my energy and enthusiasm for what I do and for life. I also want people to see someone who is fun as opposed being completely reserved.

You’ve said your style has grown a lot. Do you see any changes ahead?

I'm very much a work in progress. When I was a kid, I hated suits and dressing up. Now I'm starting to really love it. I think down the line there will be more patterns, suit colors, dress shoes and all kinds of other things I can experiment with.

Parting thoughts?

Your style can express who you are and self-confidence. Don’t be afraid to be yourself.

