Lifestyle

Just being present sometimes is the gift

Jesus didn’t ask his disciples for a brainstorming session or advice. Instead he asked them to remain with him in a time of deep pain. And he asked God to hear him.

Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Opinion by Emily Carson
April 09, 2022 01:00 PM
During the season of Lent, this column is featuring a series called, “The Questions of Jesus: Invitations to Go Deeper.” We are focusing each week on a question posed by Jesus. May Lent be a time for open-hearted contemplation, and may we all experience holy surprise at the pathways paved by good questions. 

This week’s question: “You can — can’t you? — get me out of this. Take this cup away from me. But please, not what I want — what do you want?” — Mark 14:35-36

As Jesus was approaching his final days, he headed out to pray. The account is described in Mark 14:32-42; it's a Gospel story heavy with raw, unfiltered emotion. Full of agony, Jesus invited his closest companions to keep watch that night. We encounter a Jesus in these verses who didn’t pretend to know all the answers but instead requested that the Creator intervene. Distress, anguish, sorrow. These are all words Mark used to describe Jesus’ emotional state.

Jesus said to his friends, “The sorrow in my heart is so great that it almost crushes me.” Then he invited them to stay and keep watch. Jesus didn’t ask his friends to fix the situation; he didn’t ask for a brainstorming session or advice. Instead he asked them to remain with him in a time of deep pain.

It was just after that exchange with Peter, James and John that Jesus walked a bit farther and then threw himself on the ground praying. After that he spoke the words of this week’s question. Jesus prayed that, if possible, he might not have to go through further suffering. The implied question was, “Is there another way?” ‘The Message’ translation of this verse, highlighted at the top of his column, captured the question to God like this: “But please, not what I want — what do you want?”

The context around this moment was important. Immediately before it, Jesus shared a special supper eating bread and drinking wine with the disciples which represented his body and blood. Right after this moment of prayer, Jesus was arrested. He used the time between the supper and the arrest to pray, and he held nothing back during his time with God that night.

Consider reading Mark 14:32-42 in the Holy Week ahead. Encounter Jesus’ thoughts, feelings and words. Ponder what might it look like for you to keep watch with Jesus in the days ahead. Just as Jesus didn’t ask his friends to provide perfect answers or trite advice in the moment of his deep sorrow, he doesn’t ask that of us either. Instead, we have the opportunity to walk alongside — traveling with Jesus through his hardest moments and biggest questions.

May God’s holy Wisdom be your guide throughout this special week.

Additional reflection questions: 

  • Have you ever asked God for a different set of options? How did God respond?  
  • What are rituals and rhythms which might help you approach Holy Week with intentionality? 

Prayer: God who hears, thank you for listening to all of our prayers. You heard Jesus cry out to you on the night of his arrest, and you hear us, too. May Holy Week be a time in which we encounter you anew. Whatever the questions upon our hearts might be, remind us that we can offer them to you. Amen.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .

