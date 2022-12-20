Just keep on rollin'

These past weeks professionals and home bakers around the world have likely been putting the finishing touches on traditional European holiday breads. These might include stollen in Germany, julekake in Norway, panettone in Italy or Christmas cake in England.

But for Ivy Hargreaves of Rochester it's potica (po-teet-sa), a specialty from Slovenia.

"For as long as I can remember, this has been a part of my holiday," she says.

A few weeks ago I was able to sample a slice. With its paper-thin multiple layers and a flavorful nutty filling, it was a standout.

Like so many other holiday breads, it takes time and expertise. Hargreaves has been making it for well-over 60 years, and in fact it was her late husband's birthday treat.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He never wanted a traditional birthday cake, just potica. He loved it so much."

Ivy Hargreaves works the dough for potica, a nut roll and a traditional festive pastry from Slovenia, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The actual making of it is truly a labor of love. After the mixing of all the ingredients the sweet yeast dough rises twice, then is punched down. Now comes the part unique to this bread: it is rolled and rolled and rolled until, as Hargreaves describes it, "The dough is as thin as a tablecloth."

In fact the rolled dough can easily cover a large table. Once she has it as thin as she wants, Hargreaves spreads a sweet filling over the entire surface, and then very carefully rolls it up into a loaf. Then it's baked. Her filling is usually ground walnuts, golden raisins and cinnamon but there are a variety of other fillings, both sweet and savory, others use. She has always made the one traditional to her family, which is true of others who have a history with this bread.

It's sweetness reminds me of a pastry, but it is known as a bread. In fact, Hargreaves' in-laws ate it with a slice of ham on top, similar to an open-face sandwich.

The paper copy of the recipe she has used all these years is well-worn, yellowed and stained.

Potica, a nut roll and a traditional festive pastry from Slovenia, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

"This came from my mother-in-law, so the recipe card itself has a lot of history and memories," Hargreaves says. "We always baked it together every year. She, in fact, had baked it with her mother-in-law, so I'm guessing it is well over 100 years old."

Using the same recipe over many decades is not unusual for those who bake potica. Tradition is very much an ingredient.

Potica itself has a long and interesting history, probably going back to the 16th century where it was baked in monasteries. Interesting too is that the filling ingredients often told the story of the family. Wealthier Slovenians would use nuts and cream as well as dried fruits, not readily available, while the less prosperous would gather herbs from their gardens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recipe she uses is here would make a great addition to your own holiday repertoire.

Potica, a nut roll and a traditional festive pastry from Slovenia, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Potica

2 packages yeast

1/2 cup water, warm

1-1/2 cups milk, scalded

7-1/2 cups flour

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter

2 medium eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon oil

Soften yeast in water. Heat milk. Combine milk, salt, sugar and butter. Blend in eggs, yeast and flour. Knead 15-20 minutes. Place in greased bowl. Let rise until doubled.

Filling

1-1/4 cup milk

3 lbs. walnuts, ground

3 large eggs

1 cup honey

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1/2 cup butter

1 cup golden raisins

Scald milk, add ground nuts and butter, bring to boil, stirring constantly. Combine honey, sugar, eggs and cinnamon, blend thoroughly. Gradually add milk-and-nut mixture, stirring constantly. Cook over low heat about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and cool.

Lightly flour a table, roll out raised dough very thin (will be about 3 feet by 4 feet.) Spread filling evenly and sprinkle on raisins. Starting at 4 foot side, roll up dough very tightly. Start at one end and wrap in a circle and place in a greased roasting pan. Let rise until doubled. Bake 1 hour at 350.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .