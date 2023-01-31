Just wing it

If one were to choose a favorite Super Bowl food, the winner, hands down, would be chicken wings. Over 1.38 billion are expected to be consumed that weekend.

What is it about these little chicken parts, years ago discarded, that have made them such a favorite? The crunchiness? The dips and sauces?

It's everything. They are easy to eat, they can be dipped in any number of sauces from barbecue to spicy, you use your fingers, no knife or fork required. What you do need are lots of napkins and wipes for your fingers.

Furthermore, they are also simple and easy to cook, full of protein, budget friendly and a great addition whether they are baked, smoked, grilled or fried. Not surprisingly, frying is the most popular.

Basically they come three ways: the whole wing, the flat, and the drumette, and are sold bone in or boneless.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wings as we know and love them have been around a long time, since l964. Cooking them in a hot pepper sauce was the surprise invention of bar owner Teresa Bellisimo in Buffalo, New York — hence the name: Buffalo Wings — who was simply cooking left-over wings in a hot sauce as a snack for her son and friends. She also mixed up a blue cheese dip, washed and cut up some celery sticks and so Buffalo Wings came to be.

Today, along with many other variations, they are likely the most popular bar food. It's a rare bar or restaurant that doesn't include them on their menus. They also capture the essence of relaxed entertaining.

Home cooks also serve them at informal get-togethers and barbecues since they can be made ahead and re-heated.

Beer seems to be the beverage of choice whenever they are served. In fact on Super Bowl Sunday, Beetles Bar and Grill (230 20th Ave. SW) will offer a special of six beers in a bucket with eight wings for $25. Their wings are a good size and come with a variety of sauces, including stingy honey garlic and sweet chili garlic. These are definitely one of their specialties.

Our area is not lacking in spots to get this favorite. Who hasn't heard of Buffalo Wild Wings (55th Street Northwest, and 16th Street Southwest) the national chain that sells thousands every day. They offer 26 sauces and seasonings, which has to be something of a record. You'll want to give the classic honey barbecue a try or another favorite, the "Asian Zing."

Another wing favorite is Wildwood Sports Bar & Grill (1517 16th St. SW in Rochester and 501 Frontage Road NE in Byron). Here they take chicken breasts, hand cut them into 2-oz. sizes, hand bread them, dip them into a special house-made batter and seasonings, and then into the fryer they go. They are the most popular item on the menu.

Also popular is a Duck Popper. What's that, I asked? Jeremy Bolton, the general manager, described it as duck breast wrapped around cream cheese, then wrapped in bacon, baked, and topped with a raspberry chipotle sauce.

For home cooks, wings are not difficult but may be a little time consuming. Choosing a sauce may be the most difficult part. There are recipes that are easy to follow and as long as you have a hot oven — 400 degrees — and an oven-safe wire rack that you can put on a rimmed baking sheet so the wing bottoms get crispy. Follow the recipe, and you'll have yourself a delicious wing feast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Super Bowl chicken wings

4 lbs. chicken wings

1/2 to 1 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup red wine

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

Preheat oven to 400. Arrange wings in one layer either in a large roasting pan or a rimmed cookie sheet. Combine remaining ingredients in a small saucepan and heat over low heat, stirring, until sugar is dissolved. Pour evenly over wings. Bake 45 minutes, turn wings over and bake until sauce is thick and sticky, about an hour. (When I've made these I cut back on the soy as a full cup makes it a little too salty for me. You decide.)

Sweet and sour wings

2-3 lbs. chicken wings

1/2 cup vinegar

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup water

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons catsup

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Cornstarch for breading

Preheat oven to 375. Combine all ingredients except chicken and cornstarch. Roll the wings in the cornstarch and then brown in oil. Put browned chicken on rimmed cookie sheet or any other oven-safe dish. Pour vinegar mixture over wings and bake for 45 minutes. Turn wings over after 25 minutes.

Grilled chicken wings

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1/2 tablespoon sake

2 tablespoons honey or mirin

3 scallions, trimmed and chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

1 inch-long piece fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

3 lbs. chicken wings

In a large baking dish combine everything but the wings. Add wings and turn to coat, then cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or as long as overnight. Turn wings occasionally. Preheat a gas grill to moderately hot. Wings should be about 6-inches from the heat. Remove wings from marinade and put on grill. Cook about 10 minutes per side, take off heat and serve within 20 minutes. If you are going to do these in the oven, do 400 degrees and bake for about 30 minutes, turning half-way through.

Parmesan wings

3-4 lbs. wings

1 cup melted butter

2 cloves garlic, chopped fine

1 cup Parmesan cheese

1 cup bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup chopped parsley

You'll be dipping the wings in two mixtures so use plates or bowls that accommodate this. Mix the melted butter and garlic together. In another bowl mix the cheese, bread crumbs, salt and parsley together. Dip the wings in butter, then in Parmesan-bread crumb mixture. Put on rimmed sheet and bake at 400 for 30-45 minutes or until wings are brown and crispy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .