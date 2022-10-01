Kasson's Pennie Eisenbeis paints on canvases of all kinds

Growing up in a creative family Kasson multimedia artist Pennie Eisenbeis says, “My father was an interior designer, mainly store interiors. He did the Dayton's Christmas windows one year. I was a very small girl and that summer before, our garage was filled with very exciting Christmas and winter fun."

Art has always been a part of Eisenbeis' life. Her brother is an architect. One sister designs sweaters. Another sister is also a visual artist.

"Growing up, our house was always full of art and ongoing projects,” Eisenbeis says.

So why wouldn't Eisenbeis be interested in art?

With a bachelor's degree in fine arts focusing on painting, ceramics and fibers from the University of Minnesota Duluth, Eisenbeis says, “I am classically trained in oil painting. I worked in commercial art for about eight years before my children were born, and I continue to paint, draw and create art. I work in my house, my garage and in my yard and store items in my house, garage, and basement.”

Eisenbeis says, “With my paintings I usually have something in mind, or I want to preserve a memory."

"Rochester fall skyline as seen from Silver Lake," oil painting by artist Pennie Eisenbeis. Contributed

A big source of inspiration comes from upcycling, the act of taking a used item then turning it into something new and different. "I usually have to live with a piece of furniture a while till I get a feeling of what I want to turn it into," Eisenbeis says.

She finds items to upcycle from a variety of sources, including auctions, flea markets, antique malls, yard sales, online and some at the Restore in Rochester. Friends will give her items knowing she'll find just the right use for them.

"Painting is always in my heart when I travel or go to beautiful areas in our country. When I travel, I always have a sketch book and my watercolors," Eisenbeis says. "I painted many castles and vineyards on our last trip. And on the recycling side, I like to find furniture and wood that others have discarded and give it another life. I like to keep things out of the landfill."

Just because an item is found on the side of the road, Eisenbeis says, or found at an antique or thrift shop doesn't mean that you cannot create something usable and beautiful.

Set of four dining room chairs, reclaimed and repainted with pumpkins by artist Pennie Eisenbeis. Contributed

As an artist, Eisenbeis says, “I don't consider my items 'crafty.' I consider my items as art. I don't like the 'cutie' look, and I don't reproduce the same item over and over, all my pieces are original. I will do a landscape or paint a real looking pumpkin on an item, as I like to stay classy, not crude."

Eisenbeis says she tries to keep her items moderately priced so anyone can afford them.

"My oil paintings are usually mid-size and around $100, and yes, I have been told that I underprice my items," she says. "I sell on Facebook Marketplace, fairs, markets, word of mouth and I have commissions as folks commission me to do oils or freehand lettered signs, pen-and-ink drawings of homes for gifts. I also have had items in shops on a commission agreement.”

Eisenbeis will make some seasonal items for seasonal shows. For example, she upcycles mittens out of old wool sweaters. In fact, the only "new" item in her upcycled mittens is the thread binding it all together.

Folks do tell Eisenbeis that she is talented, and with sales made across the country many times,that would seem to be the case.

Pumpkins painted by Pennie Eisenbeis on reclaimed barn board saved from the burn pile. Contributed

" PenArt is my Facebook page, and like I have said, I sell on Marketplace on Facebook year-round," she says. "I have had a booth at Marigold Days for over 30 years, where people come from out of state and be at my trailer when I unload. I use to share the trailer with my dad until he passed away six years ago."

Other outlets for her work have included different markets in the Twin Cities, Pickintoly Country Junk Market in Walthum, Minnesota, Art on the Ave in Rochester and pop-ups around the area.

With satisfaction Eisenbeis adds, “Just being able to use my God-given talent and my goal is just to enjoy my art and create when I can.”

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .