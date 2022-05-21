SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 21
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Know the joy of giving

"From the Pulpit" column sig
Opinion by Leo Endel
May 21, 2022 09:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

As a kid, our family struggled financially, and as a result, I rarely got an allowance. But when I did, I was taught to give some of it back to the Lord. I heard regularly about the tithe (10%) but when I got a quarter, it seemed easiest to give a nickel back to Jesus — that’s 20%! When I started babysitting, I tithed. When I got an adult job, I tithed. I still remember the first time, as a college student, when I gave over $100. That was over 40 years ago, yet I fear half the people in church today have ever given a check that large. I feel sorry for them. They’ll likely never know the joy of giving.

I’ll never forget when a businessman joined the church I pastored. We’d been friends and even worked together on projects in our city. He made an appointment with me and stunned me with these words. “I tithe on my income and will give it faithfully to the church every time I pay myself.” Then he went on, “I also tithe off the earnings of my three businesses. As my pastor, I’ll bring my income statements to you quarterly, and I want you to help me find out where God wants the money to go.” He knows the joy of giving!

Also Read
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: God's call is by design
Five years ago, Inka Mathew felt a tug on her heart from God after she learned from a friend that Houston is a big hub for human trafficking. A freelance graphic designer, Mathew said God pulled on her heart to use her talents to help fight the slave trade, and the small business 139Made was born.
May 20, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
Let's elaborate on why you should collaborate
Columnist Emily Carson says working in a group can help create something bigger than one's own mind can imagine.
May 14, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Carson
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
Who really knows whether we were good or bad? Only the Lord can judge
Columnist Chris Brekke says praising the deceased at a funeral can be a dicey affair when one isn't sure how the family feels about the departed.
May 14, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Chris Brekke

I’ll never forget when I had a breakfast meeting with a man who was selling his lifelong business of over 40 years. He said, “Pastor, my wife and I have never really made much money all these years, but this is our one opportunity to give a great deal to the Lord. How much would it cost us to pave that parking lot?” They gave over $40,000 to get it done and then more than $10,000 for outreach projects. That couple knows the joy of giving!

I’ll never forget having lunch with a man who was supervising the construction of our new sanctuary. He’d been hired back on to help the company he’d recently retired from. I asked him about the bills for the steel that hadn’t come through the office. He look down and the table, embarrassed, and said, “Pastor, they’re paying me a lot of money right now that my wife and I didn’t expect” he continued, “I think God gave it to us for this purpose.” I estimate he paid over $30,000 worth of bills we never saw. That couple knows the joy of giving!

At our church here in Rochester, we’ve been presented opportunity after opportunity this past two months. We’ve given people the opportunities to give for Ukraine war relief, help a partner church in Cuba buy cement, help a mission couple get to their mission field with the International Mission Board, give for church planting in North America through the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering, purchase a new playground for our church, and send our kids on a mission trip to Iowa. Many times I feel like we ask too much of the people at Emmanuel. They give, and give, and give. They know the joy of giving!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah and I don’t have enough money to give it all at once, so we are shoveling out our gifts as God shovels them in. In the next couple of months, I’ll get paid for teaching opportunities that will allow me to give to each of these opportunities. I believe God gave us these extra dollars, so we could give most of it away. This is so much fun. This is the joy of giving!

Dr. Leo A. Endel is executive director and lead pastor at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Rochester.

"From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders. To contribute, email us at life@postbulletin.com with "From the Pulpit" in the subject line.

Related Topics: FAITHFROM THE PULPIT
What to read next
Julie Sobolewski
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Looking for adventure
Julie Sobolewski's style is grounded in her desire for comfort, no matter the place or the season.
May 21, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
Lawn May 21, 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Lawns with dead spots, spraying newly seeded grass, and quackgrass in raspberries
"Fielding Questions" columnist Don Kinzler also answers questions about spraying newly seeded grass and dealing with quackgrass in raspberries.
May 21, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
052122.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
How to defeat quackgrass and crabgrass in lawns and landscapes
"Growing Together" columnist Don Kinzler says different strategies are required to deal with the weeds.
May 20, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
SW DIAGRAM A FOR MAY 20-22, 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Comb the spring evening sky for the heavenly locks of hair
Stolen hair leads to lore behind Coma Berenices constellation.
May 20, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch