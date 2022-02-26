SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Lent is time for reflection, repentance

Columnist Emily Carson says 40 days of Lent are when we get our hearts ready for the astounding mysteries of Easter.

Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
By Emily Carson
February 26, 2022 10:30 AM
Share

Each season of the church year offers its own unique framework for spiritual contemplation. In a few days, we will enter into the time of Lent, lasting from Ash Wednesday through Holy Week.

The name for this season comes from the Old English word "lencten" which means spring. Lent takes place during the 40 days plus Sundays — so 46 days total — prior to Easter.

Last week’s column was about normalizing apologies. We expand upon that theme today as we explore the connections between Lent, confession and forgiveness.

Since at least 325 AD and the First Council of Nicea, followers of Jesus have been participating in a season of repentance and fasting leading up to Easter. The 40 days of Lent harken back to the 40 days that Jesus spent in the wilderness prior to the beginning of his public ministry.

The 40 days of Lent are a time in which we get our hearts ready for the astounding mysteries of Easter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just as there are many good ways to prepare for important occasions, there are a multitude of spiritual practices that help individuals and communities prepare to celebrate Jesus’ resurrection.

Prayer, fasting and almsgiving (financial generosity) are traditional Lenten practices, but those aren’t the only ways to engage in the season. The possibilities are endless including daily meditation, midweek worship, Bible studies, journaling, and intentional practices of care for creation.

The season of Lent invites a posture of reflection and repentance.

Beginning with the liturgical order of “Confession and Forgiveness” on Ash Wednesday, we have the opportunity to talk to God about our hurts, brokenness and regrets; the things we’ve done and the things we’ve failed to do. The word "confess" comes from the Latin word "confiteri" which means, in part, to acknowledge.

Also Read
Faith Focus graphic
Lifestyle
Cowboy Church service set for March 6
SPRING VALLEY — Cherry Grove Cowboy Church will be held on March 6.
February 26, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Tea light candle lighting in glass holder death funeral
Local
Quinn calls day of prayer and an end of violence in Ukraine
Quinn's call echoes an appeal made by the pope.
February 25, 2022 11:16 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: At an Omaha distillery, a chance meeting leads to worship
"Jesus tells us that we get to know God through our relationships. To see God, we just need to look at his glory being reflected in the faces all around us, faces the same as ours, but even more importantly in the faces of those who do not look anything like us!"
February 25, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks

The spiritual act of confession is about acknowledging what is real.

It is useful to note that confession, like apologizing, is most meaningful within the context of a real relationship. If we only connect with God about that for which we feel remorse, we’ll really be missing out and it may feel quite uncomfortable.

Lent, like all of life, is a chance to explore what a dynamic, authentic relationship with the Divine might be like. We can confess/acknowledge the good, the bad, the in between; the beautiful, the terrible and the utterly banal.

The ashes of Ash Wednesday are reminders of human mortality. We receive them on our foreheads in the shape of the cross along with the words, “You are dust and to dust you shall return.” We carry this truth about death’s certainty throughout the whole season, and it’s freeing. No longer needing to pretend to be perfect and immortal, we get a new lease on the present.

ADVERTISEMENT

As we traverse the season of Lent, we do so from a place of security. Dear readers, you are already fully loved and fully created in God’s image. We confess and contemplate not to earn God’s forgiveness but to rest in God’s transformational mercy and love.

A prayer for Lent:

Creator of Love, you are always as near as our very breath. Help us to experience your presence during Lent in meaningful ways. Grant us wisdom as we contemplate your mercy. Grant us courage as we acknowledge what is real. Grant us open hearts and open hands as we embrace the season ahead. Amen.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .

Related Topics: FAITHHOLY EVERYTHINGEMILY CARSON
What to read next
022622.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
How to start seeds at home if you’ve never tried it before
"Growing Together" columnist Don Kinzler says it's easy to do if you follow the right steps.
February 26, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Your Style - Jessica Curry
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Style across the spectrum
Local interior designer uses fashion to show clients what works together.
February 26, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban
Tammy Swift online column sig revised 3-16-21.jpg
Lifestyle
What will introverts do when we have to return to the office?
Working from home with your kitty snuggling on your lap? No need to attend the company Christmas party? Many of the undervalued, overlooked introverts of the world have loved this "new abnormal."
February 25, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
SW DIAGRAM FOR FEB 25-27, 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Less chilling, but just as thrilling night skies in March
All the great evening winter constellations are still available, and in most places, you don’t have to bundle up quite as much.
February 25, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch