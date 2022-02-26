Lent is time for reflection, repentance

Each season of the church year offers its own unique framework for spiritual contemplation. In a few days, we will enter into the time of Lent, lasting from Ash Wednesday through Holy Week.

The name for this season comes from the Old English word "lencten" which means spring. Lent takes place during the 40 days plus Sundays — so 46 days total — prior to Easter.

Last week’s column was about normalizing apologies. We expand upon that theme today as we explore the connections between Lent, confession and forgiveness.

Since at least 325 AD and the First Council of Nicea, followers of Jesus have been participating in a season of repentance and fasting leading up to Easter. The 40 days of Lent harken back to the 40 days that Jesus spent in the wilderness prior to the beginning of his public ministry.

The 40 days of Lent are a time in which we get our hearts ready for the astounding mysteries of Easter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just as there are many good ways to prepare for important occasions, there are a multitude of spiritual practices that help individuals and communities prepare to celebrate Jesus’ resurrection.

Prayer, fasting and almsgiving (financial generosity) are traditional Lenten practices, but those aren’t the only ways to engage in the season. The possibilities are endless including daily meditation, midweek worship, Bible studies, journaling, and intentional practices of care for creation.

The season of Lent invites a posture of reflection and repentance.

Beginning with the liturgical order of “Confession and Forgiveness” on Ash Wednesday, we have the opportunity to talk to God about our hurts, brokenness and regrets; the things we’ve done and the things we’ve failed to do. The word "confess" comes from the Latin word "confiteri" which means, in part, to acknowledge.

The spiritual act of confession is about acknowledging what is real.

It is useful to note that confession, like apologizing, is most meaningful within the context of a real relationship. If we only connect with God about that for which we feel remorse, we’ll really be missing out and it may feel quite uncomfortable.

Lent, like all of life, is a chance to explore what a dynamic, authentic relationship with the Divine might be like. We can confess/acknowledge the good, the bad, the in between; the beautiful, the terrible and the utterly banal.

The ashes of Ash Wednesday are reminders of human mortality. We receive them on our foreheads in the shape of the cross along with the words, “You are dust and to dust you shall return.” We carry this truth about death’s certainty throughout the whole season, and it’s freeing. No longer needing to pretend to be perfect and immortal, we get a new lease on the present.

ADVERTISEMENT

As we traverse the season of Lent, we do so from a place of security. Dear readers, you are already fully loved and fully created in God’s image. We confess and contemplate not to earn God’s forgiveness but to rest in God’s transformational mercy and love.

A prayer for Lent:

Creator of Love, you are always as near as our very breath. Help us to experience your presence during Lent in meaningful ways. Grant us wisdom as we contemplate your mercy. Grant us courage as we acknowledge what is real. Grant us open hearts and open hands as we embrace the season ahead. Amen.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .