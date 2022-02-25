Less chilling, but just as thrilling night skies in March

March is a good month to see the winter constellations. Contributed / Mike Lynch

Stargazing has it all in March. All the great evening winter constellations are still available, and in most places, you don’t have to bundle up quite as much.

The first and last two weeks of March are especially wonderful because there isn’t much moonlight, leaving you with darker skies to explore celestial treasures.

The full moon is on March 18 and it has several nicknames. Many American Indians called it the Worm Moon since that was the time of the year earthworms emerged from winter hibernation as the ground softened. Some of the other names for the March full moon are the Crow, Crust and Lenten Moon.

Spring begins two days later, on March 20, at least astronomically. The start of spring is marked by the vernal equinox when all around the globe, days and nights are nearly equal in length, about 12 hours each. Anywhere along Earth’s equator, the sun will be directly overhead at noon. From this point on, the northern hemisphere receives more sunlight each day, increasing daylight hours until June 21. The bad news for stargazers is that we have to wait later and later for true nightfall.

One of the great constellations of spring is rising in the evenings in the eastern Rochester sky. It’s Leo the Lion. Look for a distinctive backward question mark that outlines the chest and head of Leo.

Regulus is the moderately bright star at the bottom of the question mark that marks Leo’s heart. As March continues, Leo will appear higher and higher in the sky as nightfall sets in.

Meanwhile, Orion and the rest of the beautiful winter constellations are still performing in the evening skies, but this will be the last full month you’ll be able to enjoy this close-knit group of bright stars.

As Earth continues its orbit of the sun, the nighttime side of Earth will gradually turn away from that part of space where all those wonderful winter shiners are.

The three bright stars in a row that comprise Orion’s belt jump out at you. Nowhere else in the sky will you see three stars this bright in a perfect row. Below his belt are three fainter stars in a row that outline the hunter’s sword.

The middle star is the famous Orion Nebula, which appears as a faint fuzzy star to the naked eye. It’s a superb telescope target, even if you have a small scope. You’re witnessing a giant cloud of excited hydrogen gas with stars gravitationally forming within it. To travel there would require a journey of more than 1,300 light-years. Just one light-year equals nearly 6 trillion miles.

Using a small telescope, you can see a tight cluster of four stars born within the Orion Nebula. They’re called the Trapezium stars because they’re arranged in a tight trapezoid pattern.

March is not a very good month for observing the planets.

In the early morning pre-twilight, Venus dominates the very low southeastern sky. With a small telescope or even a pair of binoculars, Venus will appear as a half-moon this month. That’s because of the 90-degree angle between the sun, Earth and Venus. Unfortunately that’s about all there is to see with Venus because of its thick, highly reflective, and poisonous atmosphere.

During the start of March, just to the lower left of Venus is the much fainter Mars. Despite its faintness, you should easily see its distinct reddish hue.

As 2022 continues, Mars will become brighter and brighter and will eventually enter the evening sky in autumn.

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .