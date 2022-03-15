Let’s celebrate National Nutrition Month

March is National Nutrition Month and we can celebrate by making small and healthy changes to our regular diet. The food and beverages that you consume play a huge role in your health, energy, mood, immune system and more. Focusing on healthy adjustments to your regular intake can help you take steps to improve your overall health and wellness.

Many people try to take on too many big changes at once when they are working toward a health goal or lifestyle change. However, the people who have the best long-term success are those who have made smaller changes over time. Below are some dietitian suggestions for small changes that you can make to your regular food and beverage routine.

Dietitian-suggested changes:

Include at least one fruit or vegetable at each of your meals.

Fill half your plate with vegetables at lunch and dinner.

Consume at least half your body weight in ounces of water per day.

Reduce your daily consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages by half.

Create a grocery list and stick to it at the store.

Don’t go grocery shopping while hungry.

Plan healthy snacks for the week.

Limit your eating out to once per week.

Include three to five food groups at each of your meals.

If you need help with your grocery store trip, don’t hesitate to reach out to your friendly Hy-Vee dietitian for a nutrition-focused grocery store tour. Remember to keep your goals specific, attainable, measurable — and for the best results, try to focus on making only two or three of these changes at one time.

Alea Lester Fite is a registered dietitian for Hy-Vee stores. This information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.