SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Let’s celebrate National Nutrition Month

Alea Lester Fite
Alea Lester Fite.
Contributed / Alea Lester Fite
Opinion by Alea Lester Fite
March 15, 2022 01:30 PM
Share

March is National Nutrition Month and we can celebrate by making small and healthy changes to our regular diet. The food and beverages that you consume play a huge role in your health, energy, mood, immune system and more. Focusing on healthy adjustments to your regular intake can help you take steps to improve your overall health and wellness.

Many people try to take on too many big changes at once when they are working toward a health goal or lifestyle change. However, the people who have the best long-term success are those who have made smaller changes over time. Below are some dietitian suggestions for small changes that you can make to your regular food and beverage routine.

Dietitian-suggested changes:

  • Include at least one fruit or vegetable at each of your meals.
  • Fill half your plate with vegetables at lunch and dinner.
  • Consume at least half your body weight in ounces of water per day.
  • Reduce your daily consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages by half.
  • Create a grocery list and stick to it at the store.
  • Don’t go grocery shopping while hungry.
  • Plan healthy snacks for the week.
  • Limit your eating out to once per week.
  • Include three to five food groups at each of your meals.
  • If you need help with your grocery store trip, don’t hesitate to reach out to your friendly Hy-Vee dietitian for a nutrition-focused grocery store tour. Remember to keep your goals specific, attainable, measurable — and for the best results, try to focus on making only two or three of these changes at one time.

Alea Lester Fite is a registered dietitian for Hy-Vee stores. This information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.

Cart Smarts by Alea Lester Fite

Related Topics: FOODWELLNESSCART SMARTS
Opinion by Alea Lester Fite
What to read next
canned.beef.chunks.jpg
Lifestyle
Preparing and enjoying a bounty of beef
It is a very beautiful day outside with the sun shining so brightly. The sun is welcome anytime and is much appreciated for our solar system.
March 15, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
AD&D insurance? No, thank you
These policies are cheap, but they’re pretty much worthless because of the long list of conditions they won’t pay out for.
March 15, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey
030822-GUINNESS-6312_1.jpg
Lifestyle
Another point for the pint
Guinness is the drink of the day this Thursday, but did you know you can put it to work in the kitchen, too?
March 15, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
Spring has sprung with jadeite kitchenware and more found with Erica Thilges at the New Generations of Harmony Antique Mall, Harmony..jpg
Lifestyle
Green kitchenware makes a statement in spring
And not just any green, but the pale hue of Jadeite, Jadite or Jade-ite or just that gorgeous green milk glass.
March 12, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Sandy Erdman