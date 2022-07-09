Let's celebrate Town Crier Day by listening to the news around us

Town criers have been proclaiming key information to the public for at least a thousand years. On Monday, July 11, 2022, the world has the opportunity to celebrate International Town Crier Day, which, since 1997, has been held on the second Monday of every July.

While learning about this historic role is interesting all on its own, this day also provides a chance to think about the importance of all forms of public proclamation: past, present and future.

In medieval times, town criers were officers of the royal court charged with making public pronouncements on behalf of kings and queens. Along the way, the role evolved and added the additional task of posting a written version of the announcements in the center to town. Many of the first newspapers used variations of “The Post” in their title, hearkening back to the posting responsibilities of town criers.

When it was time for an important announcement, the crier would enter the center of town, ring a bell (or other loud instrument of choice), and begin with some variation of “Hear ye! Hear ye!” Many people were unable to read at the time and were dependent on representatives such as town criers to verbally communicate important messages. It is believed that many lives were spared during the Great Fire of London in 1666 thanks to the loud, far-reaching announcements of town criers.

Europe wasn’t the only place where town criers existed. Throughout the human family scrapbook, there have been people across the globe entrusted with the responsibility of verbally communicating important news to the public for millennia.

Long ago, before newspapers, television, phones and the Internet, town criers expressed information in a way that attempted to get all people on the same page.

We’re now living in a time in which there is no singular source of public information, and our daily rhythms pull us all in a multitude of directions. There’s no universal bell that rings to bring all of us into moments of shared awareness. All of these factors mean that it's increasingly necessary to be aware of where we’re getting our information so that we can feel good about its legitimacy.

Perhaps this year, International Town Criers Day is a time for all of us to reflect on what proclamation looks like these days. We can wonder together: Who are our modern day town criers? To what standards do we hold those who communicate publicly? How do we know when we’re influencing and when we’re being influenced?

While there are challenges to living in a time with so many town criers with a seemingly infinite number of platforms to share their messages, there are gifts, too. We’re no longer dependent on a single and often corrupt stream of information (medieval royalty didn’t always have the best of intentions for their subjects). Instead, we get to use our critical minds to explore a variety of sources. We get to hear from diverse perspectives. We have access to the insights of people who don’t look and think exactly like we do.

Hear ye, hear ye! The ways we receive information keep changing and will continue to do so. Let’s use a day to honor the legacy of town criers as a chance to revisit the responsibilities we all have to receive and share information with integrity.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .