Read Today's Paper Friday, October 14

Lifestyle
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Light is an astronomer's best friend

Telescopes gather light, focus it into a point where we can use it to view the heavens.

SW PHOTO B FOR OCT 14-16, 2022.jpg
Mike Lynch's telescope and camera set up, ready to record the light from the night sky.
Contributed / Mike Lynch
By Mike Lynch
October 14, 2022 08:00 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

From backyard stargazers to the greatest astronomers, no matter what level, the more light we can gather from the heavens, the better. Until we find a way to travel past the speed of light, which the great Albert Einstein pretty much declared impossible, people from Earth won’t be able to travel to the stars anytime soon, if ever.

People may journey to Mars someday at great expense, and maybe some of the other planets in our solar system. Beyond that it may not be impossible. You have to leave the door open a crack though. As little as a hundred years ago, the same was said about going to the moon.

So how do astronomers know what they do about the stars, and how do we expect to learn more? The answer is light.

The greater the amount of light your telescope gathers, the better you’ll see the universe. When it comes to any telescope, it’s not how much you can magnify whatever you’re viewing. It’s about how much light you can gather in your scope. Even though the human eye is a wonderfully efficient light-gathering tool, it can’t match the light-gathering ability of telescopes. No matter what kind of telescope you have, either a refractor, reflector, or a Schmidt-Cassegrain, the wider that scope, the more light it can capture and the clearer the image will be.

Professional astronomers, and even some amateurs, don’t just settle for looking visually through the telescope. They take images through telescopes to gather light for a longer time to see even more detail. Tremendous amounts of light are collected using giant telescopes on high hills and mountaintops where skies are darker and the disrupting veil of air is thinner. That allows even more light to enter the scopes and imagers.

One of the best observatories globally is the Keck Observatory atop Mauna Kea in Hawaii. One of the latest techniques developed is to gather even more light by electronically combining the light gathering ability of multiple telescopes to acquire an even clearer image. This is called interferometry and shows a lot of promise for the future.

And then there are telescopes based in space, like the Hubble and the new James Webb telescope. The Hubble and James Webb are not as big as some ground-based telescopes, but without Earth’s atmosphere in the way, the images produced by these are beyond amazing. Not only do they gather visible light but also infrared light. In the Deepest Infrared Image of universe yet taken by the James Webb, what is truly amazing is this image contains so many galaxies that only covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length by someone on the ground.

SW PHOTO A FOR OCT 14-16. 2022.jpg
An ultra-deep field view from the James Webb Telescope.
Contributed

Visible light not only provides clarity to all astronomical images, but it can also be broken down into separate components or wavelengths. It’s called a spectrum and acts as a fingerprint of what elements are present in and around a star, nebula, galaxy or whatever. You can easily get a crude spectrum of sunlight with a prism or a light spray coming out of a garden hose. This is the same principle that produces rainbows.

Not only can astronomers deduce what elements are out in the universe, but stellar spectrums can also directly or indirectly reveal the temperature, distance, and many other characteristics of stars. Light and radiation packed in starlight can reveal so much information if you know how to dig for it.

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .

Starwatch — Mike Lynch column sig

