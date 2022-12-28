Little bites of deliciousness

We're not quite at the end of the holiday season yet — New Year's Eve and New Year's Day still to come.

Does that signal more gatherings? More food and drink? Probably. If you are hosting, whether a big crowd or just a few friends and neighbors, make it easy on yourself. Do a variety of appetizers rather than yet another over-the-top dinner.

Appetizers are a big delicious category and with just a little planning you'll be able to be a part of the party as well. The secret? Make most ahead of time and keep it simple.

Great appetizers cover a wide spectrum of flavors, tastes, textures and ingredients that can be layered and stacked, wrapped, rolled, filled, folded, stuffed, dipped, skewered and threaded. They can be served at room temperature, hot from the oven or warm in a crockpot. Appetizers can also be a delicious nibble or in the event of a larger gathering; heartier like a mini-meal.

Choose simple if you can. Who doesn't like cream cheese topped with a spicy jelly of some kind, or a selection of cheeses? Everyone likes hummus. What about pâtés — ready to plate and served with crackers.

Spinach and artichoke dip is a popular appetizer option. JJAVA - stock.adobe.com

There are of course are appetizers that require more kitchen labor such as little tarts filled with some sort of a savory filling.

No time for all that appetizer hard work? There is no sin in letting Costco and Trader Joe's supply you with appetizers that only need to be put into the oven. (This is not cheating, I swear.) Along with keeping things simple — and perhaps stress-free — heartier choices can include cranberry meat balls, (using frozen meatballs) in a crockpot, always a holiday favorite, and the hardest part was done by the frozen meatball company.

In recent years one of the most popular offerings has been a charcuterie board. There you have it all — a variety of meats, cheeses, crackers, olives, fruits, nuts, a virtual edible landscape. With that you can create it yourself or order one. This time of year you'll also see some in stores already made up. If you have little appetizer-sized plates use them, even salad plates work.

Since we're on the cusp of a new year, maybe pull out some favorites from 20 years ago. I'm thinking of pigs-in-a blanket, cheese balls, warm artichoke dip, clam dip and onion dip, all slightly dated but still favorites. Some things just don't go out of date, deviled eggs included.

Remember too that not everything has to be placed on a little piece of bread or a cracker. Endive leaves can hold a dab of a filling and tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms and even grapes can be filled or topped with a dab of a sturdier spread. The good news is those are made ahead. Along with what you put out, keep in mind presentation. Often the visual appeal is as important as the flavors. Use bowls, trays, platters, baskets, even cutting boards can be pressed into service. Garnishes also add appeal.

Then there's the issue of how much to make. Better more than not enough. Experts say at least six of something per person. There are however factors to consider. Guests will eat much less at an afternoon gathering than they will at an evening event. Cold weather also stimulates the appetite. Whatever you make it should be two things: delicious and attractive. You've got this.

Brie tartlets

Small baked tartlet shells, as many as you think you need

3/4 lb. of Brie, more or less, chilled, finely chopped

Either parsley finely chopped or 1/4 teaspoon of raspberry jam

Preheat oven to 350. To assemble tarts, place a tablespoon of the chopped brie into each shell. Sprinkle with parsley or add the jam. Bake just until the brie melts, about 5-6 minutes.

Roquefort grapes

1-1/2 cups nuts, almonds, walnuts or pecans

8-oz. cream cheese, room temperature

4 -oz. Roquefort cheese, room temperature

2 tablespoons heavy cream

About 1 lb. red or green grapes, washed and dried

Heat oven to 300. Spread nuts evenly over a rimmed baking sheet and bake until slightly toasted and aromatic, 8-12 minutes. Cool. Chop coarsely in a food processor or by hand and transfer to a platter and spread out evenly. With an electric mixer combine the cheeses and cream and beat on low until mixture is smooth. Use a rubber spatula to stir the grapes in to the cheese mixture until each grape is covered, then transfer to platter with chopped nuts and roll them in nuts until well coated. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet covered with wax paper or parchment paper. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate.

Onion dip

2 -3 onions, sliced

4 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tsp. salt

1/ 2 tsp. pepper

4 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

Slowly sauté the onions in butter, oil, and salt and pepper on low heat for 30-45 minutes, stirring from time to time, until onions are caramelized. Cool. In food processor mix cream cheese, sour cream and mayonnaise until smooth. Add onions and do a quick whirl, 4-5 seconds. Flavor improves when made ahead.

Mushroom puffs

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1 onion, diced

12 oz. fresh mushrooms, finely diced, including stems

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 pkg. puff pastry, thawed

Preheat oven to 400. In a skillet melt butter over low heat, then sauté mushrooms and onions until liquid evaporates, about 8 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add flour and cook, stirring for 30 seconds to 1 minute to get rid of the flour taste. Add cream and simmer, stirring until thick. Taste for seasoning. Cool to room temperature. Roll each puff pastry sheet into a 10-inch square, then cut each into a 2x2-inch square (about 50.) Fill each with one teaspoon of filling, then bring corners together and squeeze shut to make a bundle. Place each in mini muffin pans. Bake 25-30 minutes. These can be made ahead, even frozen before baking. Leftovers can also be frozen.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .