Little Golden Books were treasures for young readers

The Little Golden Books have been treasured for years and are sought by collectors as well as those who like the memories they stir.

Some folks have been holding on to these little books since they were introduced in 1942.

Before that, children's books were large and expensive and only privileged children were able to have them. Books were selling for $2 to $3 in a time when a loaf of bread cost just 10 cents.

Western Publishing Company, looking for new book ideas for children, came up with the idea of a book that would be small, colorful, durable and affordable. And they were to be sold in just grocery stores and five-and-dime stores -- places parents and children went shopping together -- not in bookstores.

Simon & Schuster first published the series with Western Printing and Lithographing Company of Racine, Wis., doing the printing. The Little Golden Books were printed in September 1942 and were for sale in stores the next month. In five months, 1 1/2 million of the 42-page books were sold, priced at 25 cents each.

Identifying the first editions

Since the first publication with Simon & Schuster, many companies have taken over the books. Random House acquired Little Golden Books in 2001 and the current publisher is Penguin Random House. The books now are $4.99 on up. For more: www.rhcbooks.com .

According to "Warman's Little Golden Books: Identification and Price Guide" by Steve Santi, Little Golden Books did not adopt a number line until 2001 so identifying an early first edition can be complicated.

Little Golden Books have the initial publishing date printed on the copyright page, so if the edition you have was published in 1942, but reprinted in 1992, it would still say 1942. The books printed through 1947 have the edition printed on the first pages. After 1947, letters were used to mark edition, A being first, B being second, and so on. From 1947 to 1970, one letter near the spine in the lower right corner notes the edition. From 1971 to 1991, the books were printed with a series of letters on the first few pages of the book to identify the edition. The letter farthest to the left indicates edition number. Between 1991 and now, Roman numerals are used to note the year printed, followed by the letter A if it is the first edition, and R if it is a revised edition.

Finding older editions

Yard and estate sales are the best places to find older editions, along with thrift, antique and used books stores. Watch for some shops that may lump a few that have collectible value with the many that don't.

“We do have Little Golden Books, selling many to collectors and for decorating in kids rooms. The usual starting price is $2 and up," said Chris Rand Kujath, owner of Old River Valley Antique Mall in Stewartville.

“At New Generations of Harmony, we have dozens of Christmas Little Golden Books ranging in price from $2 to $10. They are very collectable as their nostalgia appeals to just about everyone,” said manager Erica Thilges.

A-Z Collectibles, Winona, owner Neil Hunt said, “I have a couple hundred Little Golden Books. A lot of the first editions with the A. Not so many Christmas books.”

“These Little Golden Books are available all year around and now we have some Christmas titles ranging in price from $3.50 to $4,” said Shyana Dais, owner of The Rusty Bucket in Winona.

“Oh, yes we have lots of vintage children's Little Golden Books. The art work is so beautiful and they sell so well,” said Joan Zenke, owner of Minnesota Memories in Nodine.

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items.