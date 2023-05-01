Living green: Lanesboro couple builds their solar-powered retirement home

LANESBORO, Minn. — As Mary Bell and Joe Deden contemplated where and how they wanted to live, their aim was to build for the future while caring for the Earth and creating community.

Their front yard will become prairie grasses as a space for pollinators, a rain garden will help recharge the water aquifer and the solar shingles will provide 170% of their electrical needs.

It’s the couple’s retirement home and their second home project adding to their lifestyle of sustainability. Their Lanesboro home is powered through solar shingles and energy-efficient systems, such as the ability to turn off the water heater for hours at a time and remain off the power grid overnight. Bell is a food drying specialist and author, and Deden is the Eagle Bluff Learning Center founding director.

Most aspects looked different in their construction process: the solar shingles came first, then the electricians and plumber moved plans to join the project, construction workers turned into friends and no dumpster ever appeared on site. Bell and Deden encouraged creativity and welcomed people’s positive attitudes to contribute to their home's energy. It was the “feeling of joy” that seeped into their home, Bell said.

“They would have turned us down but they wanted to do the technology because they wanted to learn it,” Deden said.

“Now they can talk about it and perhaps do it for people,” Bell said. “We were sort of the guinea pigs in a way, and some of the systems took quite a lot of tweaking to get them.”

As longtime sustainable living educators, the relatively new technologies fueling their home only added to the couple’s excitement, including sharing information and learning from Amish people who worked on the house.

In the home’s basement, a series of energy-efficient systems contribute to the carbon-free environment: a Tesla PowerWall with storage of up to 14 kWs of power, a SPAN smart electric panel with options to shut off electrical circuits and a Zehnder energy recovery ventilator.

In their upstairs living room, Deden asks, “Can you hear the energy recovery ventilator?” It’s a trick question as the system runs quietly — and the only noise people hear is the refrigerator.

One important feature, a carbon dioxide sensor, tells the couple when to increase the ERV air flow or crack their inward-opening windows. The carbon dioxide increases with more people in the house since the walls are airtight.

The Tesla powerwall in Joe Deden and Mary Bell's solar-powered home Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Lanesboro. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Although they share no attachment to their appliances, Bell said she enjoys the in-floor heating and how the airtight space keeps the heat inside their home. Deden said he is looking forward to the induction stove finally arriving in May after they moved in February 2023. They also have dual flush toilets and low-flow shower heads.

“It was design by committee, really, and everyone kind of looking at playing the game forward, moving the ball forward of what was out there. That’s what the cool thing was, I really enjoyed that,” Deden said of working with a group of energy-efficient homeowners in Southeast Minnesota.

While their Lanesboro home is the first they built new, they remodeled the Eagle Bluff Learning Center residence in 2012 to “walk the talk.” The couple said if people are building new they should be building “smart.” The Eagle Bluff residence was built in the 1970s but converting into a sustainable home, “it was like we were gifted with grace,” Bell said.

Joe Deden shows the thicker windows found in his solar-powered home Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Lanesboro. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The home models their belief in the saying, “We want to be part of the solution, not the problem.” They see their home as a piece of the work to be done in the world, such as reducing fossil fuel consumption and helping address climate change.

“I think it’s fascinating to figure out what we don’t need electricity for and when we need electricity, and if you can monitor it,” Bell said. “The whole thing about keeping water hot constantly just in case we need it or want it seems very decadent to me now.”

While it’s a new construction home, their family’s history also grows in areas such as the backyard deck. The red exterior boards create the A-frame on their eastward-facing deck, which is cool in the summer. The wood, some of which is up to 150 years old, once created Deden’s family barn in Hay Creek. After over a decade of storing the wood, Deden and Bell are pleased to honor their family members.

“I like the way it brings the old into the new. There, too, is an honoring of sorts. We don’t need all brand new. This represents family heritage,” Bell and Deden said.

As they look to the future, Deden and Bell hope to share their experiences and knowledge with the next energy-efficient homeowners.

“This experiment has just begun because as … he figures out how to balance out the systems and how much energy did we use and how much did we produce and how can we be more efficient, and we’re not neurotic about it,” Bell said. “It’s just how can we get sort of cleaner and cleaner all the time.”

Joe Deden shows the SPAN smart electric panel, which allows him to control his eletricity use from an app on his phone, in his solar-powered home Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Lanesboro. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The Zehnder energy recovery ventilator in Joe Deden and Mary Bell's solar-powered home Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Lanesboro. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin