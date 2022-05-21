Looking for adventure

“Nature lover, foodie, adventure junkie, aunt, dog mom.”

Those, says Julie Sobolewski, are just a few words to describe who she is.

In addition, she says, “I have always lived in the Midwest. I moved to Rochester over 10 years ago to start school and eventually a new career at Mayo. I worked there for seven years until the pandemic inspired me to listen to a little voice inside me that I had long ignored — a voice that said, ‘There's more world to see out there. Go find a path that allows you to explore it.’ Currently, I am serving as an AmeriCorps member with Rochester Parks and Recreation, and I just recently became a certified EMT.”

Julie Sobolewski on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Sobolewski contined, “‘Forever a student’ is one of my mottos. The more I learn, the more I grow and the more connected I feel to those around me. I love to travel and try new things. My husband and I are working toward a goal of getting to all the U.S. National Parks, so hiking is something we do quite a bit -- that and camping. Those are both great ways to really see and experience all the beautiful places this world has to offer.”

Close to home, Sobolewski is a member at CrossFit Progression and practices yoga.

“Occasionally,” she said, “I will sign up for different running or cycling events and I walk quite a bit, partly because I have two dogs but also because I love to be outside. I volunteer at Quarry Hill Nature Center, and I have participated in Rochester's ‘A Litter bit Better’ and ‘Dancing for the Arts.’ Staying active and giving back to my community is an incredibly fulfilling way to live, so I make it a priority.”

How do you describe your style?

Depends on the day, my mood and the activity in which I'm participating, but the words earthy, playful, simple and elegant sum it up nicely.

Do you differentiate between style and fashion?

Yes, I think fashion is more pertaining to an article of clothing or an entire outfit, but style is how one wears it. Style is more about an energy someone has.

Julie Sobolewski on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

What I didn't really realize until I was nominated to appear here is that my style is largely influenced by how I live my life. I had never really given much thought to it before. It is kind of funny because when I was first asked to do this, my first response was, "I'm not really stylish, so I'm not sure I would make the best candidate." But I've come to understand that I don't have to be fashionable to have style — I just have to own who I am and how I live and the rest will speak for itself. I've appreciated this shift in perspective.

Origins of your style?

I've never really had any one person, place or thing inspire my sense of style. I'm more attracted to and inspired by "vibes" — like boho-chic or athleisure, for instance.

Has COVID changed your views about style in any way?

I don't think it has changed my views on style, but it certainly changed how frequently I would wear my lounging attire.

Julie Sobolewski on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

What do you wear for your various roles in life?

For the professional, currently, outdoor wear — Carhartts, T-shirts, sturdy shoes. For formal events, if or when I attend formal events, I wear dresses, a fun pair of dress pants with a nice top and most recently I've added a jumpsuit to my collection of more "formal" wear.

What do you hope your style communicates?

Confidence, groundedness, playfulness.

What should every woman have in her wardrobe?

A fun accessory. For me it is jewelry. I don't wear a lot of it, and I don't always wear it, but when I do I am intentional about what I choose to pair with my outfit. I find jewelry to be a fun way to show elements of my personality, usually a pop of color, something playful — for instance, my snowman earrings that I might wear with more business casual attire or a fun piece I picked up when I was traveling, usually by a local artist.

Julie Sobolewski on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Preferred season in terms of clothing?

Probably summer because the clothing feels less restrictive. I love being able to throw on a pair of shorts, a tank top and flip-flops — or go barefoot — and just stay in that kind of outfit all day.

Any favorite places to shop in town?

Locally, I LOVE TerraLoco and Scheels. I know Scheels isn't originally local, but I'm glad it's here in town. I've also really come to enjoy On Track Boutique. More broadly, any kind of store like REI rocks my world. I could spend hours in a store like that.

Favorite camping wear?

Besides all of it, my favorite base layer is a white long-sleeve faux turtleneck. I always bring it with me because when I need layers for camping or hiking, I'm always warm if I have this shirt on. It is at least a decade old, and it is pretty dingy looking, but it gets the job done and I love it.

Is there something especially "Minnesota” or “Midwest” about your style?

Not sure. Perhaps in the spring or fall, a favorite go-to outfit of mine includes a pair of jeans, sweatshirt or long sleeve top, knit cap and flip-flops.

Parting thoughts?

Just be you. People will sense and be attracted to your authenticity.

