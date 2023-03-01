Loving that style in Rochester

“After being away from Rochester for a few years to care for my parents, I always knew I would return,” said Robin Wolfram. “Rochester doesn’t just feel like home now, it is home."

Wolfram, who anchored the KTTC evening news before leaving, said, “I came to deeply care for this community. And now, after being back and selling real estate here for the last five years, I’ve discovered so many more things to love. The diversity, the arts, the amazing restaurants, the incredible year-round events, the philanthropic and volunteer opportunities. The list goes on and on.

“It all speaks to a warm, interesting and welcoming community,” said Wolfram who is with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices North Properties. “Aside from the ridiculous winter blizzards — although who doesn’t love a snow day? — there’s no place I’d rather be.”

It was after growing up in Ventura, Iowa, graduating from the University of Iowa and being Miss Iowa 1987 that Wolfram got her first experience with Rochester. Today, she shares her home with two dogs, Peanut and Birdie, and a cat, Mavis. “If I could take in every single rescue pet out there, I would, seriously I would.”

ADVERTISEMENT

How tell us about your style?

I like to think of it as being current but tasteful with a twist or splash. Traditional with a twist. It's safe, it's comfortable, yet, it has a little bit of a wink, like, ‘Oh, I see what you're doing there, you're being a little playful.’

What do you hope people see in your style?

I always believe that style is a representation of your personality. And so it's important for me to to dress in an interesting and fun way, because those are qualities I want to put out there.

Origins?

When I was a little girl, I would pour over all of the fashion magazines and that just piqued my interest early on. That’s taking us way back to the ‘70s when there was no social media to watch. Instead I always visualized myself being in one of those magazines.

Did you look up to anyone in particular for his or her style?

For me, it's kind of like shopping in a grocery store. You pick up your cart and you go through the aisles, and there are certain things you like, and you just grab those and put them in your cart. Then all of a sudden you have your cart full for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

There have been women who I see and say, ‘Oh, I just love her look.’ There are groups on social media for women in their 40s and over 50, and I sometimes look at some of them and end up thinking, ‘Oh, thank goodness, they look fashionable with a twist.’ I believe in being age appropriate, but I also believe our clothes can be fun and interesting. We can be playful with our wardrobes once we hit 50.

Robin Wolfram on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

What should every well-dressed woman have in her wardrobe?

A beautiful piece of jewelry is really important along with a beautiful bag and a beautiful pair of shoes. My mom used to say if you have those things, and manicured nails, you can wear anything. So I think I have to stick with that adage.

Tell us about a favorite accessory?

I used to carry around a briefcase or an attaché case and I carried a purse and then sometimes I'd be carrying my computer separately because it wouldn't fit in my attaché case. Then my best friend gave me this beautiful Tory Burch black bag. It serves as my purse and my briefcase, and I can dress it up or I can dress it down. I just take it with me everywhere I go.

Do you have a preferred season as it pertains to style?

I love fall and winter for the layering, the colors and the different textures you can work with and the accessories. I do love the light, airy beautifulness of summer dresses. I think that's really refreshing. But I just think fall and winter are so much more interesting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colors you like to wear no matter the season?

Although I’ve said I love fall for all of its colors, I'm also huge into a monochromatic look. It’s so rich and beautiful and sophisticated. I'm a dichotomy. On the whole, I like to stick with blacks and creams and more understated colors. I always have a few pops of color in my wardrobe. But I just love black and dark brown and dark navy, almost an indigo Navy, with touches of cream.

Robin Wolfram on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Preferred winter wear?

I have a fun plaid coat. People always ask me where I got it. So it's a little bit of a risk, but it’s not too bright and flashy. But I love it. It’s not a tartan plaid — it is white, red, dark navy and green.

For boots, I have a pair of Uggs that are like tennis shoes that I love. I have really fun hiking boots and boots that come up mid-calf. I love the over the knee boots too.

Parting thoughts?

We have lived under rules for so long with regard to who can wear what and being criticized. I just don't think we should have such rules when it comes to fashion. Just because something is in style doesn't mean you need to wear it. Don’t allow yourself to have limits based on what others might think. Dress according to what makes you happy. Then you will inspire others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robin Wolfram on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.