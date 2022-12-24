Luke brings the Gospel story of Christ's birth to life

This Christmas Eve, let’s step into the story of Jesus’ birth as told by the author of the Gospel of Luke. It is only in Luke’s narrative of the Nativity that we encounter the shepherds, the manger and the words of Mary.

Luke, chapters 1 and 2, will be our focus today, and you can read these verses from a Bible in your home or by searching online. It's the third book of the New Testament, which is located toward the back of the Bible.

As you prepare to read the Christmas story, I encourage you to take a deep breath. Create space for the possibility that within these pages and this moment, you may experience divine insight and wisdom — regardless of what your history with Scripture has been.

The first time you read through these two chapters, pay attention to any words or phrases that you notice. Then read the chapters again. The second time through, reflect upon what the reading might mean for you today.

Read slowly, taking special care not to make any assumptions of what you’re going to find along the way. Note the people and imagine stepping into each of their vantage points. Notice the words and phrases of the text and the emotions that arise within you. Be willing to be surprised.

Regardless of whether or not you’ll be attending church tonight (or watching online), consider making time for a direct encounter with the special details of Jesus’ birth, and what happened prior to the birth. As the angels tell the shepherds in Luke 2:10-11, the entrance of Jesus into the world was intended to bring great joy for all the people. It’s a story into which we are all invited, regardless of church attendance or religious affiliation.

In the middle of all the joy and celebration of the holiday season, there’s a story that Luke thankfully took the time to write down. For generations, across a multitude of languages and translations, that narrative was passed down, and now it’s available for us — all of us. May your reading of the biblical Christmas story grant you peace, and may the good news of an infant named Jesus spark within you a holy curiosity.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .