Mac and cheese: Bring it on

There are certain food combinations that are simply made for each other: Peanut butter and jelly. Bacon and eggs. Burgers and French fries. Spaghetti and meatballs. Rum and Coke.

To that list of perfect pairs, you can add macaroni and cheese, which is likely the most favorite of them all.

Craving comfort food? Mac and cheese might top the list of hearty, savory dishes that — whether as a side dish or main course — always hit the spot.

Peruse the menu of many popular Rochester restaurants, from national chains to local eateries; you'll find mac and cheese on the menu from Denny's to Canadian Honker to Bleu Duck. Even Kwik Trip sells it by the serving or by the bag.

Stuck eating hospital food (this is the Med City, after all), you'll probably find a passable example of this cheesy pasta favorite.

What makes it such a favorite? It is easy to eat, it's soft, tasty, and even the bad versions — if there are such things — taste good, whether made from scratch, a box or pre-made in some corporate kitchen. It's also not seasonal. Macaroni and cheese shows up at the Thanksgiving table, for Christmas feasts, at Easter gatherings, church suppers, reunions, and pretty much most places where people gather together to eat.

Though some variations are fairly recent the basic idea of it has been around since the Colonial era. Thomas Jefferson was served it in France, and it was love at first bite. Jefferson even went so far as to have a pasta maker and pounds of macaroni shipped to his estate in Virginia.

The basic recipe was developed and finalized by his Black chef, James Hemming. During that time macaroni and cheese was a dish served only to the elite as macaroni was difficult to come by and cheese could be expensive. Small pasta factories built during the Industrial Revolution made the pasta more accessible and affordable.

The basic recipe, one of the simplest in American cuisine, became a standard addition in 19th century cookbooks, but the dish really exploded when Kraft introduced the boxed version in 1937. That was still a Depression year and one could feed a family of four for just 19 cents, a huge selling point. That first year, more than 9 million boxes of were sold. With rationing during World War II, you could get two boxes with one food stamp.

Today 1 million boxes are sold daily.

Though the regular cheesy, creamy version is still the most requested, there are all sorts of variations. Cheddar is still the cheese of choice, though others are used either singly or combined — Colby, Gruyere, Fontina and even processed cheeses like American and Velveeta. Additional ingredients also find their way into the mix — chili mac and cheese, creamy jalapeno, shrimp scampi, Cajun flavorings, chicken, and ham and bacon.

Look for mac and cheese fried nuggets at the State Fair — delicious if not exactly heart healthy — as well as mac and cheese on a stick, fried of course. One of the most popular of the variations is lobster mac and cheese, which you can find at Crave. There's not a whole lot you can't do with the recipe. It won't let you down.

As happens with other foods, white culture and African-American culture diverge on this dish. In the antebellum South it was a weekend celebration food, which continues in some parts. For many Black Americans it's a soul food staple with recipes passed down through generations becoming a part of that family's history.

Mac and cheese is a big part of our culinary history, as simple as it is. It's also one of the few foods that just about everyone loves, from the youngest to the oldest.

Old-fashioned macaroni and cheese

Topping

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 cups Panko

1 cup extra-sharp grated Cheddar cheese

In a bowl stir the butter, Panko and cheese together until well combined. Put aside.

Cheese sauce and macaroni

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2-1/4 cups whole milk

3/4 cup heavy cream

4 cups coarsely grated extra-sharp Cheddar cheese

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

3/4 lb. elbow macaroni

Preheat oven to 400. Butter a 3-quart shallow baking dish. Melt the butter in a 5-quart heavy pot over moderate heat. Whisk in flour and red pepper flakes and whisk to make a roux, about 3 minutes. Whisk in milk slowly, then bring sauce to a low boil, whisking all the time. Simmer, still whisking, for about 3 minutes. Stir in cream, Cheddar, mustard, salt and pepper. Take off heat. Meanwhile bring a 6-quart pot of water to a boil, add salt, and cook macaroni util al dente. Reserve 1 cup of the pasta water and drain the macaroni. In a large bowl mix together the macaroni, saved cooking water and sauce, then transfer to the baking dish (mixture will be loose but will thicken.) Sprinkle top with the topping. Bake until bubbling, about 30 minutes.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .