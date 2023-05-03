Mad for mushrooms

The lilacs are starting to bloom and Mother's Day is coming up. Both signal that it's time to head out to search for, and hopefully score, morels, chanterelles and other wild mushrooms. They're waiting for you somewhere.

These wild fungi have their own set of rules, and pop up where and when they feel like it, sometimes in unexpected places, which means finding them can be a challenge. Conditions have to be just right: The perfect ratio of sunshine and moisture will bring them out.

Lest anyone think foraging for these culinary treasures is simply a walk in the woods, it isn't. It can be a challenge that calls for patience and a bit of luck. Those who head out will tell you, it's worth it and such a rush when you find a patch of morels.

It's well-known that some foragers have their own secret places for hunting — never ask where — others simply scour the woods, fields and riverbanks. Experts suggest looking around fallen trees where dead timber might attract them. Burn areas and forests are also possibilities.

The trouble is that some of these delicacies don't stay around for very long. They disappear as quickly as they came — here today and gone tomorrow. There are however other mushrooms that can be found now and into fall. These include some not as familiar, like hen-of-the-woods, lions mane and oyster. Some sprout from the ground, others grow on tree trunks.

While wild mushrooms have their own category, so do the white mushrooms we see at the grocery stores, all of which have been cultivated. They are the most popular by far followed by cremini and portobello. Farming mushrooms has become a growing business. The largest growers in the country are in Kennett Square, a town in Pennsylvania, where roughly two-thirds of the mushrooms sold in the U.S. are from. Last year alone 526,336,000 pounds were sold. Interestingly on a recent "forage" to Hy-Vee, I was surprised to see boxes of shitake, portabello, oyster, chestnut and lions mane neatly stacked next to the whites. Those all came from ReConnected Farms in Dorchester, Iowa.

Curious, I called the owner, Tanner Sonnes, who started this mushroom business in a refurbished old semi-trailer truck just three years ago. The business has "mushroomed" so that he sells to HyVee, People's Food Coop, Forager and other markets and restaurants around the area.

"I sell between 250-400 pounds every week. Half the sales are probably the oyster mushrooms, which have gotten very popular," Sonnes says.

Several other local growers including Benike Farm. Frozen Cap Mushroom and Fiddlehead Knob are selling at the farmers market. Kalvin Stern of Fiddlehead Knob, a regular at market, sells at least 10 different mushroom varieties and is also certified to sell wild mushrooms. Stern also plans to offer classes on cultivating mushrooms, time yet to be decided.

In the mushroom business for 15 years, he is an expert with much to share. Interested in growing them yourself? There are mushroom-growing kits you can order, one being northspore.com .

Mushrooms, whatever type, wild or cultivated, are one of the easiest foods to prepare and recently demand for them, all types, has grown. They can be sauteed, sauced, creamed, added to soups and stews, blended into burgers, added to pizza toppings, toasted or grilled. Add them to a risotto or stir into wild rice for deliciousness.

The most notable difference between the two types — wild and cultivated — is the flavor. The wild have more of an earthy flavor in the way the cultivated do not. Theirs is more mild. Regardless, each variety brings their own subtle flavor and texture to a dish. Butter and garlic are very likely among their best friends.

Interesting too is that mushrooms have not only reached celebrity status in the culinary world but in the accessory world as well, something like a 'shroom boom. Mushroom likenesses are on dresses, shirts, hats, bed sheets and towels. There are even mushroom shaped lamps. They are indeed having a moment, which is likely to last longer than that.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what's cookin'.