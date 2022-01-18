SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Make a budget line for fun money

Columnist Dave Ramsey says budget your money, giving every dollar a job. Having a fun money category helps you focus on all your spending, so you don’t accidentally waste money on little things here and there.

Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
By Dave Ramsey
January 18, 2022 06:00 AM
Share

Dear Dave — I finally paid off all my debt except for my house, and I have an emergency fund of six months of expenses saved. It feels great to be in control of my money, but I am afraid I might lose control again and end up back where I started before I began following your plan. How can you make sure your leisure spending doesn’t get out of hand? — Lavell

I get what you’re saying. You don’t want to go back to those days of being scared and out of control where your finances are concerned. You spent a lot of time, made tons of sacrifices, and put in lots of disciplined hard work getting out of debt, changing your behavior, and finally reached a point where you’re winning with money.

Most people don’t forget the hardship and sacrifices that go into something like that, and I don’t think you will, either.

There’s a season to be strict, hard-nosed, and deny yourself things. There’s also a time to act like an adult, and forego instant gratification, like during those early Baby Steps.

But some self-care and a little fun is important once in a while, too. One way to enjoy life without going financially overboard is to make a budget line for fun money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Putting fun money in your budget isn’t a green light to forget your money goals, or go on a spending free-for-all. It’s actually part of sticking to your budget. Remember, you want a zero-based budget. That means giving every dollar a job, and having a fun money category helps you focus on all your spending, so you don’t accidentally waste money on little things here and there.

When you give yourself a budget line for fun, you can spend that amount on whatever you want.

We talk a lot about goals and how they need to be a balance of empowering and realistic. Budgeting fun money helps with the realistic side, because it lets you stick to your goals and have a treat every now and then.

When you think of your budget as permission to spend, you get a new perspective on budgeting. You’re giving your money permission to go where you want it to go.

Also Read
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Open minds are prepared for possibilities
Columnist Dave Conrad says that with work and diligence, every close-minded person can learn to be more objective and analytical.
January 13, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
Budget for car repair costs so they don't put you in a spin
Columnist Dave Ramsey says fixing your vehicle is just a basic part of car ownership, and something every car owner should be prepared for.
January 11, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
What are the true employee motivators?
Columnist Dave Conrad says interesting work, being appreciated and informed, job security are more important that pay.
January 06, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad

Plus, when you treat yourself once in a while, you’re less likely to fall back in your old, financially-out-of-control ways.

Dave Ramsey is a personal money-management expert, a bestselling author and host of the nationally syndicated radio program “The Dave Ramsey Show,” which is heard locally on KROC-AM. For more financial advice, visit daveramsey.com .

Related Topics: MONEY AND FINANCEASK DAVEDAVE RAMSEY
What to read next
potato-chips-g4397bd8df_1920.jpg
Lifestyle
Potato chips are more than a snack
Creative cooks and chefs are showing the rest of us how this sidekick to hamburgers, sandwiches and dips, brings crunch, flavor and a savory touch to all sorts of foods. And it's not just as a topping for tuna casserole.
January 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
Amish Kitchen — Lovina Eicher column sig
Lifestyle
Caring for each other when family members are ill
Columnist Lovina Eicher says children and adults are not well right now.
January 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
There is great spiritual danger in fear itself
Columnist Chris Brekke says be aware and smart about environmental dangers, political perils, personal risks and foreign threats, but be not afraid.
January 15, 2022 06:48 AM
 · 
By  Chris Brekke
Joan Thilges.jpg
Lifestyle
'Half dolls' have full attention of some collectors
Columnist Sandy Erdman says these dolls have an upper body, head, arms, but no legs, and often a skirt, which served to cover everything from powder jars to whisk brooms.
January 15, 2022 06:35 AM
 · 
By  Sandy Erdman