‘Make up your own rules’

Shelly Walker was born and raised in Rochester and recently opened her own business, (Switch) Fitness, an all-female gym on the northwest side of town. Shelly and her husband have two kids, ages 8 and 12. She attributes a life well-lived to one that is comprised of “purpose, passion and people.” When it comes to clothing, she simply wears what brings her joy. “Otherwise what’s the point?” she says.

Describe your style.

I like to do my own thing. I find pieces that make me happy.

How does your role in fitness carry over to the way you choose to dress?

I am coaching group fitness classes or individual clients every day so I wear a lot of leggings. I try to be versatile, professional and comfortable without losing a sense of style. That's important to me.

What makes your style uniquely you?

Honestly, I don't think anything other than I am the one wearing it. We make the outfit what it is and it is truly all about owning your style and being confident when it comes to fashion.

Shelly Walker puts her best footwear forward. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

What do you wish you would have known when you were younger based on what you know now about expressing yourself?

Don't worry about what others think and don't compare yourself to others. (Cliché, yes — but true.)

Your best apparel purchase and what made it so great?

A skirt and shirt (two separate pieces but worn as an outfit) in Soho, New York. It was my first time visiting, and I was with my sister. We embarked on a day shopping trip there — it was so fun.

Something sentimental to you as it relates to clothing?

I saved both my kids’ first real pair of shoes — shoes are a big deal to me. My daughter’s were a purple pair of retro Sauconys, and my son’s were a navy blue pair of Toms.

Repeat purchases?

Vitality "The Cloud" leggings/shorts. They are my favorite and I own most of the released colors.

Describe your get dressed/ready routine.

I always first think of the "scene" (the vibe) and the weather. I generally just wear what makes me happy, otherwise, what's the point? I pull a few pieces from my closet and then try them on. Once I decide on that staple piece of my outfit, I just sort of build the rest of it from there. Sometimes that staple piece is a pair of shoes. Then I pair my makeup/hair style with what I think goes with my outfit.

Whose style do you admire?

My mom has the best sense of style. My sisters and I have to fight over who gets what when she goes through her closet. I own quite a few items from my mom, and I always get compliments on them.

Shelly Walker shows off a typical look of comfort from her collection. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Thoughts on closet upkeep?

I used to have a harder time getting rid of things. Now, I like to have a fairly clean closet — I keep things that I know I am going to wear. The rest just feels like clutter.

Favorite items for summer?

This year, I am all about a good, comfy, longer-in-length biker short with a cropped tank and an oversized jean jacket or button up for layering. Nothing crazy — just easy to run around in.

What is your take on the style scene in Rochester?

I think the style scene here is conservative. There is nothing wrong with that at all. I just love it when I see people out and about with some bold pieces and they are just living their life being themselves, and you can kinda get a glimpse of who they are. Fashion is art. It's a way for us to express who we are, or maybe who we want to be in that moment. I love seeing people use it for that reason.

Parting thoughts or advice?

Always dress for "you," and remember that you get to make up your own rules.

Versatile and comfortable are hallmarks of Shelly Walker's wardrobe. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

