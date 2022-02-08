Make your own crowning touch to Valentine's Day

Chocolate candy hearts at Roasted Bliss Coffee and Bakery Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The big question for many this Valentine's Day is whether to eat out or cook in.

The pandemic has definitely made celebrating special occasions a challenge, but the good news is there are solutions.

There are three options:



Go to your favorite restaurant masked and observing precautions. The restaurants will appreciate your support and likely have specials planned Order take-out from one of your favorites, a move that has become a popular alternative to actually going to the restaurant Prepare a festive meal together at home.



Whatever option you choose, consider making your own special Valentine dessert.

The world of desserts takes up volumes of books and magazines: Pies, cakes, cupcakes, tarts, chocolates, cookies, custards and that old favorite, ice cream.

While there are some who shy away from desserts, there are others that look forward to it — a meal isn't quite complete without a little something sweet at the end. For Valentine's Day it can be the crowning touch to a special meal.

If you have to justify having dessert, just remember it's been proven that chocolate can lower your blood pressure, lift your spirits, satisfy a sweet tooth, and possibly make you a bit amorous. It is Valentine's Day, after all.

You might even challenge yourself to making something new.

If you go that route, make sure you have the right equipment, like molds or ramekins, and ingredients. A bonus is if your special treat can be made ahead, either earlier in the day or the day before. Once you've had a special meal with candlelight and maybe a glass or two of wine, kitchen time should be minimal.

Presentation can easily add to the enjoyment of the dessert. A simple but nice touch is adding garnish to the plate, either on the dessert itself or beside it. Fresh berries are always good as is an herb like a sprig of rosemary. Keep it simple - let the dessert speak for itself.

Another thing to pay attention to is portion sizes — too much of anything is never a good idea.

Desserts have changed significantly through history. What started as a little sweet something in the middle of the meal during the 17th century, today gets its own menu.

Back then, desserts were mixed together with savory dishes and were more of a palate cleanser, sort of like sorbet served between courses at some high-end restaurants.

As desserts developed, it would more likely be a mixture of local fruits or sweets like jellies and wafers mixed with fruit, nuts and butter. Since sugar was so expensive it would have been sweetened with maple syrup, molasses or honey.

Pies and puddings were mostly savory, made with small amounts of meat, not quite what we're used to today.

Interestingly, chocolate was a late-comer to desserts. It wasn't until the turn of the 20th century that it became widely available and reasonably priced. Now, chocolate rules the dessert world.

Fudge hearts at Roasted Bliss Coffee and Bakery Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Rochester.

If making desserts is not your thing, great Valentine treats can be found at bakeries and grocery stores in every town. Stop by Nothing Bundt Cakes in Barlow Plaza, Roasted Bliss, (2550 S. Broadway) or Sweet House Bakery (1219 Second St. SW) for some special creations.

These desserts are fairly simple to make — you might want to give them a try, if not for Valentine's, maybe another time.

RED VELVET CAKE ROLL

(If I can do this, you can too.)

1/4 cup powdered sugar

4 eggs, separated

1/2 cup sugar, plus 1/3 cup, divided

1 teaspoon vanilla extract1

1-oz. bottle red food coloring

Water

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

Powdered sugar for dusting

Heat oven to 375. Line a jelly-roll pan with parchment and grease the parchment.

Set a cotton drying towel (not terry cloth) on your counter and sprinkle it with 1/4 cup powdered sugar.

In a bowl, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form, gradually add 1/2 cup granulated sugar, beating until stiff peaks form. Beat egg yolks and vanilla in a medium bowl on medium speed of mixer 3 minutes. Gradually add the 1/3 cup sugar. Beat another 2 minutes. Put the red food coloring in a liquid measuring cup and add water to make 1/3 cup.

In another bowl whisk together the flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Add to egg yolk mixture, alternately with colored water, beating on low speed just until batter is smooth.

Gradually fold chocolate mixture into beaten egg whites with a spatula or wooden spoon until well blended.

Spread batter evenly in the prepared pan. Bake 12-15 minutes or until top springs back when touched lightly in the center.

Immediately loosen cake from the edges of the pan. Invert onto the towel. Carefully peel off the parchment. Immediately roll the cake and towel together, starting from the narrow end. Place on wire rack to cool completely.

CAKE FILLING

Beat 1 8-oz pkg room temperature cream cheese filling (not low-fat)

1 cup powdered sugar

6 tablespoons softened butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Beat all together in a small mixer bowl until smooth.

Carefully unroll, separating the cooled cake and towel. Place the cake on a flat surface. Using an offset spatula gently frost the cake, leaving about 1/2-inch border around the sides. Gently roll cake back up, tightly. Some frosting will spill out.

Loosely cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate.

This can be made a day ahead and also freezes very well.

When serving, garnish with fresh berries, or sprigs of mint.

CREME BRULEE FOR TWO

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 egg yolks

1/2 cup sugar

Heat oven to 325. In a saucepan combine the cream and salt. Cook over low heat just until hot. Take off heat, add vanilla and let sit for about 2 minutes.

In a bowl beat yolks and sugar together until light. Carefully whisk about 1/4 of the cream mixture into the eggs, then pour the rest of the egg mixture into the cream. Stir, then pour into two 6-ounce ramekins.

Place ramekins in a baking dish and add boiling water until it is half-way up sides of the ramekins. Bake for 45 to 60 minutes until centers are barely set, still jiggly. Cool completely. Refrigerate for several hours and up to two days, covered.

When ready to serve, top each custard with 2-3 teaspoons sugar. Place ramekins under the broiler, 2-3 inches from heat source. Cook until sugar melts and browns. Watch carefully. If you have a butane kitchen torch, use it to caramelize the sugar topping.

Serve within two hours.

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE FOR TWO

3 ounces bittersweet chocolate (not chips)

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into cubes, plus more for the ramekins

1 tablespoon sugar, plus more for the ramekins

1 large egg

1 egg yolk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Powdered sugar (optional)

Heat oven to 425. Butter ramekins and dust with sugar.

Combine the chocolate and 3 tablespoons butter in a heat-proof bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Cook, stirring occasionally until melted and smooth. (This can be done in the microwave in 30 second blasts until melted and smooth, about 1 minute.) Remove from heat and set aside.

In a medium bowl combine the sugar, egg and egg yolk, vanilla and salt. Whisk vigorously until mixture is thick, foamy and pale, about 2 minutes. Whisk in the flour until smooth. Ladle into ramekins. Place ramekins on baking sheet, place sheet on oven's middle rack and bake for 12-13 minutes. Let set for 5 minutes.

Using an offset spatula or small knife, loosen the edges of each cake. Place a plate over the ramekin and carefully invert the warm cake. Use an oven mitt or clean kitchen towel to do this.

Dust with powdered sugar and serve with whipped cream or ice cream.

These can be assembled 8 hours ahead — even a day ahead — covered and put in the refrigerator. Let come to room temperature before baking.

