Making every moment -- and style decision -- count

By all accounts, Brooke Carlson makes every minute of every day and every evening count – not only for herself but also for her family and the community she loves.

The Rochester City Council president said, “I feel incredibly honored to represent the residents of Rochester in shaping the future of the city.

“I grew up in Rochester and moved back six years ago with husband, Bryant, and two very active sons in elementary school — Theoren, 9, and Foster, 7. I am happy to be near my mom and raising children in this vibrant, compassionate community.”

With a background in urban planning and public health, Carlson said, she has worked in the public and private sectors. She has owned a small health and human services consulting firm for nearly 10 years, working on projects around the state and the country. Of great importance to her as well, Carlson added, she is most happy to serve as a board member or in another capacity for several Rochester organizations including the DMC Corporation, Rochester International Airport Commission, Rochester Area Economic Development Inc., Olmsted County Justice Commission and Tri-Government.

Brooke Carlson

Please tell us about your style.

My style is adaptive to the many roles I play -- consultant, elected official, hockey mom, outdoor enthusiast, etc. It has changed over time -- yes, I totally attempted grunge and started playing electric guitar in middle school because I wanted to be in my friends’ band. But my style has always been authentic to me. When I’m not wearing a local business T-shirt and leggings, I love bold colors and patterns with fun accessories and shoes. Lately, I feel like my style has leaned toward the '70s.

Do you differentiate between style and fashion?

Yes, of course. I try to follow fashion, but I invest in pieces that last many seasons. I do this not only because I appreciate quality and longevity, but the fashion industry has a significant impact on our environment and I want to minimize my impact.

Origins of your style?

I come from several generations of stylish women and love some of Jackie O’s classic looks. My grandmother, who is 93, still looks fabulous every time I see her. I wish she would’ve saved some of her clothes!

Has COVID changed your views about style in any way?

For sure! My friends and I joke about whether we’re going to wear our daytime or evening leggings or whether -- gasp! -- we will wear something other than leggings when we get together.

What does your professional wardrobe look like these days and also for more formal events?

I have some nice, non-traditional suits that still feel like me, but I really prefer dresses, again with fun accessories. I have a wide range of very informal to formal dresses. Really looking forward to going to events again!

What do you hope your style communicates professionally and personally?

I hope people feel that I’m approachable but confident and uniquely me.

Do you have a priceless sentimental item?

Yes, 20 years ago, all the women in my family were given a pair of pearl earrings. These are my default and I never go anywhere without them. I wear them with absolutely anything -- no matter how casual. Even when I have a baseball hat on!

What should every well-dressed woman have in her wardrobe?

For anyone, regardless of gender identify, what makes one feel truly and confidently authentic.

Is this different from the answer your mother or grandmother might have given?

My great grandmother used to say ‘Just put a little lipstick on, you’ll feel better.’ While I appreciate the sentiment from such a fierce woman who endured so much, I think we’ve come a ways since then.

Please tell me a little about your favorite accessories.

I love bold costume jewelry including earrings and necklaces. They don’t have to be expensive -- I’ve found many second-hand. And they really jazz up an outfit.

Is there something in your wardrobe people would find surprising?

I asked my husband this and he said, ‘Your surprising number of dresses with flowers on them.’

Preferred season in terms of clothing?

Fall for stylish sweatshirts or sweaters and jeans. Or spring for flowery dresses.

Do you have any favorite places to shop?

Tyrol has some really great sweaters and sweatshirts. The Rochester Athletic Club store, Thrive, has some cute things too. But I always grab T-shirts at our local breweries and other local businesses to promote. For really quality pieces that consider thoughtful environmental practices, I love Boden.com -- when there is a sale!

Is there something especially "Minnesota" about your style?

My casual wear definitely leans towards an active, outdoor lifestyle. My family loves being outside hiking, biking, kayaking, etc. -- especially ‘up north.’

Does your home reflect your style?

Yes, for sure. We have a lot of art by local artists -- check out SEMVAA and Threshold or Northern Minnesota artists!

Parting thoughts?

Just do you. We joke about wearing jeans in the Council chambers or whether leggings are pants, but it doesn’t really matter as long as you feel you can be your true, authentic self.

Style motto

