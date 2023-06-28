Marrow: The new kid on the block

In the 164 years it has been standing, the building at 332 S. Broadway has been many things including an interior designer's office and lawyers offices. Occasionally, it stood empty.

Now this historic structure has been reincarnated as the newest restaurant in town: Marrow.

Previous tenants would not recognize the space. Gone are the individual offices, and the sheet rock which had covered beautiful brick walls, the entire space has been totally re-done bringing a more contemporary look and feel. It's what designers might call a "clean" look.

Marrow is a dream realized for Jeff and Sarah Schwenker who have been working toward a place of their own for a long time. As the Executive Chef Jeff added, "Most chefs dream of their own place, and we were lucky things just worked out for us, from the minute we walked into this building until we opened up a little over a month ago."

While Marrow is new, the couple are not newcomers to the restaurant world. Some might remember their pop-up in the basement of Grand Rounds Brewery on Historic Third Street. There they had a good taste of success until the pandemic.

Sarah knows well the ins and outs of the business having worked in restaurants since she was 14. She's pretty much done it all going from hosting to serving to management, always in Rochester.

She was also with Parasole, the owners of Pittsburgh Blue.

Sarah Schwenker and husband Chef Jeff Schwenker bring Le Cordon Bleu training to the 164-year-old Kelley Building at 332 South Broadway with their 40-seat restaurant and bar called Marrow. Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin

Jeff has been involved with creating new takes on food for years. He is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, then received further training in a high-end restaurant in Portland, Oregon, just as that city was becoming recognized as a food mecca. His creativity drives the menu, eclectic, maybe a little experimental, definitely unique.

And, let me add, delicious. I was there a few weeks ago and was excited to try new tastes, like sweet bread waffles with Wasabi fried quail.

Among the starters are kipper snacks, foie gras carpaccio, bucatini pasta and steak tartare a la Reuben. Entrees included the aforementioned fried quail, wagyu bavette steak, and Copper River salmon, a recent addition. The vegetarian option is a special preparation of artichokes. Choices will vary with the seasons and availability. A recent addition is a chalkboard by the bar offering a smash burger with griddled onions and a special sauce.

Asked to describe his cuisine, Chef Jeff says his goal is to present "low-brow French food with the idea of combining a Midwestern approach to French techniques. I try not to take things too seriously."

What he especially likes to do is go over the top with protein dishes, including meats with fish and vice versa. Marrow's success brings up expansion, maybe adding outdoor seating in the space behind the restaurant.

Like others, the Schwenkers are dealing with staffing shortages, though the service seemed very efficient when I was there. Interestingly for the summer they have taken on the mentorship of a young man going to the Culinary Institute of New York in the fall. Says Sarah, "That's the kind of thing we would love to do here as well."

Marrow is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 5-10 p.m. Reservations can be made on line. Start at the marrowmn.com website or call or call 507-258-4184.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .