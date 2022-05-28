SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 28
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Memorial Day, like other patriotic holidays, means patriotic collectibles

Columnist Sandy Erdman says Memorial Day should be more about honoring fallen veterans.

Flags, geraniums and more red, white and blue patriotic items found at The Rusty Bucket, Winona..jpg
Flags, geraniums and more red, white and blue patriotic items for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July found at The Rusty Bucket, Winona.
Contributed
Opinion by Sandy Erdman
May 28, 2022 03:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Do you all know what Memorial Day is vs. the Fourth of July?

In the world of collectibles, they are very similar.

Also Read
052822.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
Will emerald ash borer decimate the Upper Midwest's ash trees?
"Growing Together" columnist Don Kinzler says our awareness of the invasive insect can help stop the spread.
May 27, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Building Mug
Business
Real estate selling quickly in Rochester, Southeast Minnesota housing market
The current real estate market in Rochester and across Southeast Minnesota is seeing record high numbers for median sales prices and the lowest amount of days on the market.
May 26, 2022 02:48 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Zumbrota Community Garden
Local
Zumbrota-Mazeppa students learn about gardening at community garden
Groups of students from Zumbrota-Mazeppa schools visited the Zumbrota Community Garden on Tuesday to learn about gardening and help plant crops.
May 24, 2022 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier

But Memorial Day is a federal holiday to mourn the loss of U.S. military members who have died while serving in the United States armed forces and is observed on the last Monday of May. On the Fourth of July, we celebrate our independence with a national federal holiday as well.

The collectibles can range from medals to post cards, military badges to military buttons to paintings by Thomas Kinkade. Quilts, pillows and rugs with flags and even bronze memorials of a lost loved one, along with so much more.

Yes, that's very similar to Fourth of July collectibles.

ADVERTISEMENT

I call all of this patriotic collectibles, but for Memorial Day it is in memory of someone. And we don't decorate so much on this holiday vs. the Fourth of July.

Memorial Day we focus directly on the men and women who died for the world, the men and women whose names we may never know and today is the day we focus on those who have given their lives for our freedom that we might not otherwise have.

Of course this day is also to some the first day of summer decorating with the red, white and blue with geraniums and flags and is carried on through the month of June to the Fourth of July celebration.

Erdman 052822 2.jpg
Karen Galuska's collection of patriotic mats selling at The Yellow Monkey, Rochester.
Contributed

But Memorial Day should be a day of remembering the veterans by displaying the U.S. flag at half-staff until noon, by attending a religious service of your choice and by visiting a veteran memorial and cemetery placing flags or flowers on the grave of our fallen hero or heroes.

Collectibles in the area

Today collectors love vintage patriotic items and search for them at flea markets, auctions and antique shops. Prices will vary, with many quality pieces ranging in price from $20 on up to $2,000 for a more unique or a signed and dated pieces.

Erdman 052822.jpg
Patriotic Sam by Cindy Habermann, folk artist, Rochester.
Contributed

A guide to help us out is, “The Official Price Guide to American Patriotic Memorabilia” by Michael Pola. This is an illustrated guide that provides detailed descriptions, histories, and values for American flags, milk bottles, posters, postcards, Civil War memorabilia, World War I and World War II items, political campaign materials, advertisements, and many other collectibles. There is also a handy glossary, dealer listings, and care, storage, and buying and selling tips. I have found it to be a useful guide over the years.

Sarah Kieffer, Sarah's Uniques & Jim's “Man”tiques, St. Charles always has some form of a collectible and says, “I have so much. Lots of old flags, old patriotic books and magazines ranging in price from $5 on up and items that will take you into the Fourth of July.”

Erdman 052822 1.jpg
Vintage patriotic rug and other unique collectibles found at Sarah's Uniques &amp; Jim's "Man"tiques, St. Charles.
Contributed

Cindy Rigotti, The Yellow Monkey, Rochester, says, “From flag runners to place-mats that are made by Karen Galuska, one of our volunteers, and added pillows too. Prices range from $15 on up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cindy Habermann, Rochester, whimsy folk artist, says, “I call it whimsical, folk art or whimsical seasonal papier-mâché folk art, that I make and sell from time to time, and I do have a nice collection of vintage that includes the Fourth of July or patriotic pieces.”

Erdman 052822 6.jpg
A patriotic Memorial Day postcard found with Darren Durham, owner, Merchant General Store, Black River Falls, Wis. These cards now sell online in the range of $7 to $15 depending on rarity and condition.

Shayna Dais, Rusty Bucket, Winona, is gearing up for the store's upcoming monthly sale and has many patriotic items of red, white and blue. “Geraniums to patriotic baskets and furniture, too.”

At the Old River Valley Antique Mall, Stewartville, Chris Rand Kujath says, “We do have a lot of patriotic items including flags, military pictures and medals, quilts, games and more. Love to see people decorating with patriotic items and some leave up all year long.”

Erdman 052822 4.jpg
Cindy Hdabermann, folk artist, shows her Patriotic Collection that shows all she has made in her Rochester studio.
Contributed

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .

Antiques & Collectibles — Sandy Erdman column sig

Related Topics: HOME AND GARDENSANDY ERDMANANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES
What to read next
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
Always remember the 'main thing' is Christ
Colleen Hoeft takes a look at John 3:1-21.
May 28, 2022 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Colleen Hoeft
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
A blessing for the summer of 2022
Columnist Emily Carson says let's find the blessings in life when things don't go according to our plans.
May 28, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Emily Carson
Your Style - Lee Vang
Exclusive
Lifestyle
‘Tomorrow is never promised, so express yourself’
Lee Vang talks honing confidence through clothing and living for "now."
May 28, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban
Faith Focus graphic
Lifestyle
Cowboy Church at Cherry Grove EMC
Cherry Grove Cowboy Church with special guests: the Froiland Family.
May 28, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports