Memories of laundry day spent with mom

A few years ago my clothes dryer broke, and I traveled to another time. It was the one in which my mother and other post-World War II brides were satisfied with what they had in life, a healthy family, cottage style home and a nice backyard.

In the grassy area behind most homes of the 1950s was the clothesline. Back then, this cotton rope, stretched between two wooden poles that stood like pillars and was a woman's domain.

Our yard belonged to my mother and every Saturday was laundry day and this yard was her destination, a place she had to be if the day was going to go as planned. We had a washing machine, but no dryer, so the damp clothes had to be pinned on the line first thing in the morning, if they were to be dry and folded by dinner.

Joan Thilges, owner of The New Generations of Harmony, Harmony. Contributed

The clothesline was more than just a place to put wet laundry. It was a spot for my mother to chat and swap recipes with neighbors. So with the fresh morning smell of the rosebushes and lilacs, the wash swayed in the breeze, she made good use of her time making homemade pies with my grandmother who came to visit every Saturday.

Mom was happy with her own little world. She didn't need to take a nature walk, as she had her own little garden. Her trips to and from the basement washing machine on Saturday morning kept her fit. And all that bending enabled her to maintain her Scarlett O'Hara-size waist. Being outdoors gave her that healthy glow.

When my dryer failed I began to hang my own wash, and trying to maneuver clothes to make sure all the lines could accommodate my bundles. I felt as if I was putting together a puzzle. As I carefully smoothed each of my items. The memories came back of my mom in her crisp, pastel apron with her pockets deep enough to hold the clothespins. I could picture her leaning over the wicker basket, then firmly shaking out a pillow case and securing with a clothes pin. I remembered how she meticulously arranged the damp laundry by item, size and shape in each row. So here I was with all the bath towels in a row, next by size the hand-towels down to the wash clothes like little soldier preparing for battle.

At the end of the day, she would allow me to iron the pillow cases. In those days, every garment was pressed, including underwear and linens. How proud I was to get those pillow cases perfectly smooth, folded into small perfect squares, stacked and ready to be placed in the linen closet.

Although my life today is different from my mother's, I have a renewed appreciation for the way she made our home a place of order and security in which we all felt very loved.

Yes, we all have those personal memories and shared histories that can remind us of our mother and grandmother. Joan Thilges, owner of The Generations of Harmony, told me a few years ago, “I don't remember Mom ever using a washboard but I remember her using a wringer washer in the basement and standing over a galvanized tub with a wooden pole rinsing our clothes. Then she'd hang them on clotheslines in the basement to dry. I remember running my tricycle thru the wet clothes. That's a few years ago.”

Laundry ads and brochures of ladies of the past are great collectibles and can be framed. Collectors are always on the hunt for these and vintage magazines such as Ladies Home Journal and the Woman's Home Companion that show our mom's of the past.

This Mother's Day share your memories with family of your mom and not just laundry day but the fun memories of the past. Happy Mother's Day!

