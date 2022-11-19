SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Lifestyle
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Messiah Sing-In will be hosted by Central Lutheran Church

Messiah Sing-In will feature local musicians and audience participation to perform selections from Handel's Messiah.

November 19, 2022
November 19, 2022 12:00 AM
The Messiah Sing-In with local musicians and audience vocal participation will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Central Lutheran Church in Winona.

Choral director and event creator Dr. Harry Mechell will conduct selections from Handel's "Messiah." The North Star Boys Choir will be featured.

This event is free and open to the public. There is a $10 suggested donation fee that will go to the Winona Community Warming Center.

Singers may bring their own music and scores will be available for purchase.

Audience members are strongly encouraged to wear masks and be fully vaccinated/boosted. Masks will be available free of charge at the event.

The church is located at 259 W. Wabasha St., Winona.

For more information, contact A. Eric Heukeshoven at 507-474-7144 or aeheukeshoven@centrallutheranchurch.org.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

