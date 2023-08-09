Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 9

Lifestyle

Molly Sweeney sports a comfortable smile

The Rochester native channels the strong women in her life into her style.

Molly Sweeney
Molly Sweeney shows her pearl earrings and her most important style piece — her smile — on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
By Anne Murphy
Today at 12:00 PM

When asked about her style, Molly Sweeney will likely smile and say, “It is reflective of my life.” That is, a life lived to the fullest and with gratitude.

“I was born and raised in Rochester and went to Rochester Catholic Schools,” Sweeney said. “We wore uniforms so self-expression through fashion was never really an option, but I can honestly say I loved the plaid.” After being away for school, travel and time in Boston, Sweeney moved back. "I wanted to raise my son in Rochester and close to family,” she said, adding, “Kolton is the joy of my life, along with this fiancé Emma.”

Another source of great pride is her career. “I have had the privilege of working for Mayo Clinic and am on my second career within Mayo,” said Sweeney who, for a dozen years, was in the clinic’s development department. Today, she is with the Mayo Clinic Complex Care Program supporting seriously ill individuals.

In her free time, Sweeney said she enjoys spending time with family and friends, volunteering, reading, working out and appreciating Rochester. “From my perspective, ours is a community rooted in compassion, hope, service and healing.”

Tell us about your style.

I would describe it as classic and timeless, no frills, no fuss, understated, transitional for always on the go and comfortable. … I am a boy mom and like sports so that is where the comfortable comes in.

Early sources of inspiration?

My mother — I spent hours playing dress up in her closet — she had the best shoes and purses; my sisters — they still help dress me; and my grandmother and aunts.

I lost my father at a very young age. Before that, I would rather be dirty in the yard, doing yard work and climbing trees and gardening with my father. When he passed away, I was still a tomboy. But I also began leaning on the strong women in my life.

Molly Sweeney
Molly Sweeney enjoys the comfort of a basic set of heels.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

And women outside of your family?

I was privileged to be with the Franciscan Sisters in school. The sisters were so humble in their fashion choices. The Franciscan values really are my core and my style reflects that.

What do you hope your style communicates?

Humility, warmth, caring, approachability, confidence and professionalism.

What do you wear to the places you go?

For formal events, pieces with clean lines and minimal detailing, understated jewelry and classic heels. For work, ankle pants, cardigans with a cami, a tailored jacket, pant suits or dresses with a classic heel. For leisure, denim jeans with a blouse or sweater and seasonally appropriate shoes. In summer, a pair of wedge espadrilles, flats or sandals. For fall and winter, wedge booties, riding boots or a functional winter boot.

The most important component of your wardrobe?

My smile.

Molly Sweeney
Understated jewelry and clothing are key parts of Molly Sweeney's style.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

What should every well-dressed woman have in her wardrobe?

A little black dress, classic, comfortable black heels and a set of pearls.

Favorite accessories?

As a minimalist, my accessories are few. However, I do love a cozy, oversized scarf on a cold day. I also have a favorite pair of comfortable black classic heels that I have been known to wear for 12-plus hours while traveling or on campus.

Do you have a priceless sentimental item or two?

When my son was born, I was given a pair of earrings that I treasure. I also have a beautiful linen hankie with roses on it that my late maternal grandmother left for me.

Do you know what you will wear as mother of the groom?

When I started looking for dresses, I went to Jackie Kennedy, Audrey Hepburn and the royal family for just how elegant and graceful they are. I'm constantly looking at ideas with understated clean lines. Nothing over the top. I don't want to look back at photos and say, "What was I thinking?"

Favorite season in terms of clothing?

I was born on winter solstice and try hard to enjoy winter. With that being said, I love summer — the colors, the breathable fabrics, the entire "less is more" of summer aligns well with my minimalist style.

Parting thoughts?

Never forget your smile.

Molly Sweeney
Molly Sweeney exudes comfort in classic jeans and a stylish top.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.

