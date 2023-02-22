Mostly earthy, sometimes ‘extra’

A music maven with a penchant for style, Rochester’s Vivian Lark has been singing and playing piano since age seven. She attended DePaul University and Columbia College in Chicago for vocal performance where she participated in the opera chorus, a funk band, and a jazz quartet. After college she moved to NYC and played at the Apollo Theater.

In 2017, she made her way to Rochester with her four children in tow. Vivian currently teaches students of all learning abilities piano and voice at her studio, and is the founder of Music Lessons for All, a nonprofit dedicated to making private lessons increasingly available to students.

She carries out her days with the adage “treat others as you would like to be treated.”

Your style summed up in three words.

New World Gypsy.

How do others often characterize your style?

Unique, earthy and vibrant. On occasion my kids call it "extra.”

What does your daily garb look like?

During the day, I am working from home and running my household, so there are two sets of clothes that I wear: a pair of jeans or old pants with a T-shirt while feeding my chickens, cooking, gardening, cleaning, scheduling, planning and maintaining my home; and a skirt or dress or nice pants for music lessons in the afternoon and evening. I generally wear whatever I want, yet I always keep it conservative.

What are some unique items you weave into your wardrobe?

I try to incorporate ancestral or handmade pieces — Polish or Slavic. My dad gave me a lot of jewelry that belonged to my late mother. It is encouraging for me to be reminded of my ancestors. I love scarves, faux fur, circlets, beadwork, tassels and embroidery.

Vivian Lark on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Any particular criteria for purchasing clothing?

Since I used to sew, fabric is very important. I must feel the fabric, so I don't do much shopping online. Memories for me are clothes and fabric; I saved an embroidered dress I wore when I was pregnant with my first child, and I always remember what I wore on certain occasions. Sometimes I will never wear a special dress again on purpose.

What's something you put on that instantly makes you happy?

A pretty, long dress that touches the steps behind me as I go down the stairs, and/or a cape, sweater or coat with a faux fur collar. I love the way fur feels when it touches my face. It also really boosts my mood to wear bright colors and/or a nice accessory.

Share a shoe that’s worth raving about.

Sorel wedge boots. They give me some practice walking in heels, and actually have awesome traction in the snow.

Recent or repeat purchases?

I just purchased another pair of tall black boots. I also love nice wallets and purses because you see them so many times a day.

Most surprising thing in your closet?

A pair of utilitarian Dickey's overall snow pants that I bought at Fleet Farm to take my daughter snow tubing.

How do cosmetics play a role in your get-ready routine?

I probably spend about five minutes maximum on makeup. Every morning after yoga or qigong, I sit down on the floor by a sunny window and put my makeup on with a hand mirror listening to the morning news while having coffee.

Fill in the blank: You know you live in Minnesota when ______?

You never have to take the winter clothes out of your closet.

Vivian Lark on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

