SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 17
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Mother's Day celebration, and new clothes for Benjamin

Columnist Lovina Eicher says warm weather means spring cleaning for the big upcoming church service.

Opinion by Lovina Eicher
May 17, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Our warm weather has arrived, bringing 80-degree temperatures this week.

I hope all you mothers had a very nice Mother’s Day. I was blessed with having all my children home for the day. I made a brunch for everyone, with a menu of fried eggs, potatoes, bacon, cheese, toast, jelly, butter, hot peppers, brownies, cookies, rhubarb dream bars, coffee, rhubarb juice, grape juice, and V-8 juice.

I was showered with nice gifts. I feel blessed to be a mother to my eight dear children. They make me glad to be their mother. Although it isn’t always easy being a mother, I try to do the best I can. I am also blessed to be a grandmother and enjoy spending time with my grandchildren.

Saturday, most of the family was here assisting us with cleaning up for this coming Sunday, when we host church services – Lord willing. The pole barn was emptied and cleaned except the windows. We need to clean those yet this week. The men and boys power washed the pole barn so it looks clean again. The grass was mowed, the barn cleaned, etc. While the men worked outside, the house was also getting more cleaning – the living room walls and ceiling were washed off, the furniture cleaned, etc.

I wasn’t here half of the day, as I went with son Benjamin to town. He bought new shoes, a black hat, a mutza and jacket, etc. A mutza is the suit coat the men wear at church along with a white shirt and black pants. Benjamin is planning to start following instructions for baptism, so that’s why he needed the new clothes. The boys don’t wear a mutza until they follow instructions for baptism, and then they will wear one to church from then on. In the summer months, the men wear only a jacket because of the warm weather, but then the mutza is worn again during the winter months.

ADVERTISEMENT

We had someone stop by selling barbecue chicken for a benefit to help a young couple in the community with their hospital bill. I bought enough for a roaster full to have for our lunch. After I was home from town, I made creamed potatoes to go with the chicken. It was an easy lunch to make for everyone.

Sunday before everyone left for home, I made One Kettle Soup and ham sandwiches for everyone to eat. Some of the grandchildren looked almost too tired to eat after a busy day of playing outside. They enjoy this nice weather and like the idea that they don’t have to wear coats or shoes.

Baby Andrea will be 3 months old this week. She’s such a sweetie, and her smile wins everyone’s heart. She tries to talk and is just fun to hold.

Yesterday, Jennifer, 4, brought me a bouquet of “flowers” she had picked for me. It was dandelions, but she was so proud to give it to me. She also picked a bouquet for Abigail to give to her when she comes off the bus. She said, “Abigail will be so ‘cited’ (excited)!”

Visiting and making breakfast pizza

The girls were all home yesterday for the day. The windows upstairs were cleaned and a few in the breezeway. I think we could’ve accomplished more but we might have been visiting too much.

We all need time to just enjoy each other. Daughter Lovina and I made breakfast pizza before they all came for our breakfast. Lunch was sandwiches.

May 10 would have been sister Susan’s 46th birthday. She is still greatly missed. Rest in peace, Susan. God’s blessings to all!

Breakfast Pizza

ADVERTISEMENT

Your favorite pizza dough, or 2 cans refrigerated crescent rolls, spread into an 11x15-inch pan or 2 pizza pans

  • 1 dozen scrambled eggs
  • 2 pounds bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 1 cup ham, cooked and diced
  • 1 pound sausage, browned and crumbled
  • 1 pound shredded hash browns
  • 4 cups sausage gravy
  • 2 cups shredded cheese
  • Optional toppings: mushrooms, green peppers, onions

Spread half of gravy over dough, then sprinkle on meat, eggs, hash browns, and optional toppings, if desired. Spread on remaining gravy. Top with shredded cheese and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until thoroughly heated.

Also Read
Bitter and Pour
Lifestyle
A glass for this, and a glass for that
Food writer Holly Ebel says the right glassware makes for a better drink at Rochester's Bitter & Pour.
May 17, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
FILE PHOTO: Empty shelves show a shortage of baby formula in San Antonio
National
U.S. House panel to investigate infant milk formula shortage
U.S. President Joe Biden met on Thursday with executives from infant formula manufacturers and retailers, pressing them to do everything possible to get families access.
May 13, 2022 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Doina Chiacu / Reuters
051122.F.FF.LOSTITALIAN.1.jpg
Lifestyle
Spring forward in the kitchen with a tasty new asparagus recipe
Sarah Nasello says now's the time to try new ways to make the springtime favorite shine in this week's "Home with the Lost Italian" food column.
May 11, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello

Lovina Eicher is an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife, and mother of eight. Readers can write to her at PO Box 1689, South Holland, IL 60473 (please include a self-addressed, stamped envelope for a reply); or email LovinasAmishKitchen@MennoMedia.org and your message will be passed on to her.

Amish Kitchen — Lovina Eicher column sig
Amish Kitchen

Related Topics: FOODAMISH KITCHENLOVINA EICHERRECIPES
What to read next
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
While switching churches, there are plenty of tithing options
Columnist Dave Ramsey says tithing is more about the practice and changing hearts than making a deposit into God's account.
May 17, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
Let's elaborate on why you should collaborate
Columnist Emily Carson says working in a group can help create something bigger than one's own mind can imagine.
May 14, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Carson
Wooden seed boxes, watering cans, seed packets and more found at the New Generations of Harmony.jpg
Lifestyle
Collecting garden antiques for backyard garden
Columnist Sandy Erdman says vintage items can give a great look to your backyard garden.
May 14, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Sandy Erdman
Deer Damage May 14, 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Will pine trees survive winter damage from deer?
"Fielding Questions" columnist Don Kinzler also answers questions about taller clumps of grass and the best time to trim a maple tree.
May 14, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler